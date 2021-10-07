Schools in Wales to put focus on BAME history in new curriculum

The new curriculums for primary and secondary schools in Wales are set to be rolled out in 2022 and 2023 respectively.

By: Sattwik Biswal

SCHOOLS in Wales must look to improve teachings of Welsh, and black, Asian, and minority ethnic (BAME) histories and cultures, a report, commissioned by the Welsh government has said.

Estyn’s report, it said that teachers needed more professional support and found schools in multicultural regions were better at teaching histories of BAME individuals and communities.

It added, majority of the pupils had little knowledge of historical events that have had shaped their area.

The new curriculums for primary and secondary schools in Wales are set to be rolled out in 2022 and 2023 respectively, where the students will be taught about racism and BAME communities.

“The Black Lives Matter movement renewed focus on anti-racism education and the teaching of black, Asian, and minority ethnic history and culture,” Claire Morgan, chief inspector for Estyn, was quoted as saying.

She added: “It’s clear that more needs to be done to ensure that teaching and learning represents all of Wales’ communities and their international connections.”

The report also recommends that teachers would benefit from more professional learning opportunities on teaching diversity, anti-racism and ethnic minority culture and history within Wales.