Website Logo
  • Thursday, October 07, 2021
Trending Now:  
India Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 449,856
Total Cases 33,894,312
Today's Fatalities 318
Today's Cases 22,431
Pakistan Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 418,480
Total Cases 31,216,337
Today's Fatalities 3,998
Today's Cases 42,015
Sri Lanka Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 418,480
Total Cases 31,216,337
Today's Fatalities 3,998
Today's Cases 42,015
Bangladesh Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 418,480
Total Cases 31,216,337
Today's Fatalities 3,998
Today's Cases 42,015
UK Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 418,480
Total Cases 31,216,337
Today's Fatalities 3,998
Today's Cases 42,015
India corona update 
Total Fatalities 449,856
Total Cases 33,894,312
Today's Fatalities 318
Today's Cases 22,431

HEADLINE STORY

Schools in Wales to put focus on BAME history in new curriculum

The new curriculums for primary and secondary schools in Wales are set to be rolled out in 2022 and 2023 respectively.

By: Sattwik Biswal

SCHOOLS in Wales must look to improve teachings of Welsh, and black, Asian, and minority ethnic (BAME) histories and cultures, a report, commissioned by the Welsh government has said.

Estyn’s report, it said that teachers needed more professional support and found schools in multicultural regions were better at teaching histories of BAME individuals and communities.

It added, majority of the pupils had little knowledge of historical events that have had shaped their area.

The new curriculums for primary and secondary schools in Wales are set to be rolled out in 2022 and 2023 respectively, where the students will be taught about racism and BAME communities.

“The Black Lives Matter movement renewed focus on anti-racism education and the teaching of black, Asian, and minority ethnic history and culture,” Claire Morgan, chief inspector for Estyn, was quoted as saying.

She added: “It’s clear that more needs to be done to ensure that teaching and learning represents all of Wales’ communities and their international connections.”

The report also recommends that teachers would benefit from more professional learning opportunities on teaching diversity, anti-racism and ethnic minority culture and history within Wales.

Eastern Eye

Related Stories

INDIA
Court sends Aryan Khan, seven others to 14-day judicial custody
News
New mental health campaign in England focuses on adults, South Asians
Big Interview
Life, laughter and a deep love for comedy
HEADLINE STORY
India heritage helps 23-year-old Theegala find US PGA success
HEADLINE STORY
Reliance to open first 7-Eleven convenience store in Mumbai suburb
INDIA
Covid worsens India’s educational divide: UNESCO report
News
20 killed as quake rattles southwestern Pakistan
HEADLINE STORY
Ozil aims to address lack of British Asians in football
HEADLINE STORY
Why investing in children’s mental health is important
News
Raab promises to fight ‘nonsensical’ human rights laws
News
Sabina Nessa: Hundreds gather for vigil in Eastbourne
HEADLINE STORY
Shabnam Chaudhri: The only way to help the Met is a judge-led Macpherson…
Eastern Eye

Videos

5 Garba songs released in 2021 that deserve to be…
Panja Vaishnav Tej on Konda Polam, his experience of working…
Mahesh Bhupathi on his docu-series Break Point, his equation with…
;

HH Swami Chidanand Saraswatiji launches free oxygen drive

DONATE NOW

CORONA VIRUS DOWNING STREET BRIEFING
Barnie Choudhury - Easterneye

Conversation with Sadiq Khan,Mayor of London

Current Issue
SUBSCRIBE NOW DIGITAL ARCHIVE
Most Popular
Revathy to direct Kajol in her next directorial The Last…
Riz Ahmed reveals a specific mantra he follows when it…
Shahid Kapoor to commence work on Ali Abbas Zafar’s next…
Deepa Mehta to mentor South Asian Screenwriters at Hollywood Inclusion…
Ranbir Kapoor’s Animal eyeing Eid 2023 weekend for release
“It is definitely happening,” Vijay Sethupathi on his next with…