Hanuman Chalisa talks conclude at parliament after 9 years

During the event, Dhruv Chhatralia delivered a two-hour talk on the Hanuman Chalisa’s career management lessons and recited its final chaupais.

Hanuman Chalisa Parliament

The concluding event was attended by over 120 people, including leaders of more than 30 national Indian organisations, community members from eight religious backgrounds, and members of the media.

Vivek Mishra
By Vivek MishraJul 16, 2025
DHRUV CHHATRALIA completed a nine-year series of talks on the Hanuman Chalisa at the UK Parliament on July 8, 2025. The final session marked the end of the Hanuman Chalisa Gnyan Yagna, which began in 2016 and consisted of lectures on all 40 chaupais (verses) of the Hanuman Chalisa. All sessions were held at the House of Commons and hosted by MP Bob Blackman.

Dhruv Chhatralia said, “On the occasion of this great victory, we would like to bow down to various great personalities... When I broke the pot to gain the mākhan (clarified butter) of wisdom of the Hanuman Chalisa, I too stood on the shoulders of many great personalities. They have helped me and have shaped my thoughts.”

Bob Blackman said the event held historical significance and spoke about the importance of preserving and promoting Hindu values. He was presented with a copy of the book Ayurvedic Astrology by David Frawley.

During the event, Dhruv Chhatralia delivered a two-hour talk on the Hanuman Chalisa’s career management lessons and recited its final chaupais. He said, “The sacred verses of the Hanuman Chalisa contain the secrets to success in life that bestow intelligence, strength and virtue to all those who contemplate and meditate upon it.”

Chhatralia thanked Blackman for hosting the talks over nine years and acknowledged the contributions of volunteers and organisers. The series, delivered in English and free to the public, included teachings from various saints and thinkers and drew audiences from diverse backgrounds.

bob blackmandhruv chhatraliahanuman chalisauk parliament

