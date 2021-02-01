Aditya Roy Kapur undergoes training in MMA & Kung Fu for his next Om

By: Mohnish Singh







Most recently seen in renowned filmmaker Anurag Basu’s anthology dark-comedy crime film Ludo (2020), Aditya Roy Kapur is presently busy shooting for his next Om: The Battle Within. According to reports, the actor is currently filming for a high-octane action sequence and has undergone rigorous training for five months to perfectly showcase the overall action in the upcoming flick.

Sharing more details, director Kapil Verma informs a publication, “Aditya Roy Kapur is presently shooting for a massive action sequence. A huge county jail set has been erected in Filmcity and the scene involves Adi’s character to rescue someone from the prison. The jail is set somewhere abroad and Adi is battling mercenaries in the sequence.”

Elaborating further on his prep, Verma adds that the actor has undergone multiple training in various martial arts forms, including Mixed Martial Arts, Krav Maga, and Kung Fu to do justice to his character in the film.







“He has prepared a lot for the film and has undergone multiple training in the last five months, including Mixed Martial Arts (MMA), Krav Maga, and Kung Fu. He even took an assault weapon training course. The ongoing climax sequence is expected to go on for the next 15 days,” adds the filmmaker.

In addition to Kapur, Om: The Battle Within also stars Sanjana Sanghi and Jackie Shroff in important roles. While Sanghi plays Kapur’s love interest in the film, Shroff will be seen in the role of his father.

Produced by Ahmed Khan, Shaira Khan, and ZEE Studios, Om: The Battle Within was officially announced on Aditya Roy Kapur’s 35th birthday on November 16, 2020. The film is expected to release in the summer of 2021. The makers are yet to announce its official release date, though.







