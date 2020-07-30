Aditya Roy Kapur bags an action entertainer?

After opting out of Do Villain, a sequel to the 2014 musical hit Ek Villain, actor Aditya Roy Kapur has bagged an action thriller.

“Adi has signed another big film. He has been roped in as the main lead for another action thriller. The actor really liked the concept and immediately agreed to be part of the movie,” a source in the know informs an entertainment portal.

Just like his last successful outing Malang (2020), the forthcoming film will also boast of high-octane action sequences. The source goes on to add, “Adi wants to establish himself in the action genre and the makers feel he has got the looks, the physique and the technique to master a big action-packed role. While details about the film are being kept under the wraps, a Gen-Y heroine will be roped in opposite him.”

Before signing off, the source divulges, “John’s date diary has gone for a toss. He has to shoot for Satyameva Jayate 2 first and finish Attack. He also has a small role in the Arjun Kapoor – Rakul Preet Singh starrer untitled project. So, he is not sure when he can chalk out the schedule for Ek Villain 2 and that is why Adi too did not want to be kept hanging. He also did have reservations about John’s role getting more prominence in the two-hero actioner.”

Aditya Roy Kapur will start shooting for the untitled project as soon as things regain normalcy. Meanwhile, the actor is awaiting the digital premiere of his two hugely anticipated films, Sadak 2 and Ludo. While Sadak 2, helmed by veteran filmmaker Mahesh Bhatt, is scheduled to premiere on Disney+ Hotstar, Ludo will stream on Netflix.