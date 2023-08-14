Adam Thomas diagnosed with chronic illness days after joining ‘Strictly Come Dancing’

The new series of Strictly Come Dancing will air on BBC One and on-demand through BBC iPlayer in September.

Adam Thomas

By: Mohnish Singh

Just days after he was announced as the eighth contestant of the much-anticipated Strictly Come Dancing, Adam Thomas has revealed that he has been diagnosed with a long-term health condition.

The Waterloo actor, who has already begun his training as he joins Les Dennis, Bobby Brazier, Angela Rippon, and many more in the 21st edition of the acclaimed dance reality show, shared a post to Instagram on Friday to celebrate his 35 birthday and told his followers that he has been diagnosed with rheumatoid arthritis.

“Well, it’s my birthday tomorrow and I turn 35!! How did that happen, does this mean I should stop acting like a kid now haha. As much as I act like a kid, my body is telling another story as I’ve been in a lot of pain since January, it started with my knees and then traveled to my wrists, fingers, and now ankles and toes,” he wrote.

Thomas further wrote, “I never knew what was happening and finally after several blood tests and back and forth to doctors and hospitals, I’ve been diagnosed with rheumatoid Arthritis!”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Adam Thomas (@adamthomas21)

The actor continued, “I thought that was something people, later on in their life get but that’s not the case, clearly! It’s been a tough old year but finally, I’m on the right plan now! Finally getting it under control. For now!

“But some days are better than others and am not going to lie, it’s been hard not being able to train properly, it has had a huge knock-on effect for me personally, but not only that for my family too!! And I just want to say thank you to @carolinethomas23 and the kids for going on this journey with me, as I know it’s been challenging and frustrating at times but hopefully, we’re on the right path now! I don’t know too much about the condition yet as am still learning but, what I have done is learned a lot about myself and the fact I’d be lost without this lot!

“It really couldn’t have come at a better time I’m a firm believer of everything happening for a reason, and I know the journey I’ve been on was meant to happen, to never take small things in life for granted! Like going for a run, playing with my kids and just being able to walk with no pain!

“I know it’s going to be tough and I’ve definitely got my work cut out but am up for the challenge and cannot wait to get on that dance floor!! I suppose the reason am telling you this is if anyone out there, is suffering whatever your situation… stay strong and get the right help where and when you can! But most importantly stay positive!”

According to the NHS, rheumatoid arthritis is “a long-term condition that causes pain, swelling and stiffness in the joints” with the most affected areas including hands, wrists, and feet. There is no cure, but early diagnosis can prevent ‘flare-ups’ from becoming a regular occurrence.

The new series of Strictly Come Dancing will air on BBC One and on-demand through BBC iPlayer in September.