Actor Adeel Akhtar and director Aleem Khan bag nominations at BAFTA Awards 2022

Actor Adeel Akhtar and director Aleem Khan (Photo credit: GettyImages)

By: Mohnish Singh

The complete list of nominees for the 2022 BAFTAs has finally been revealed with Denis Villeneuve’s epic science fiction Dune (2021) emerging as the most nominated film with a staggering 11 nominations in total.

The Power of the Dog (2021) received 8 nominations and Belfast (2021), a period drama directed by Kenneth Branagh, bagged 6.

Actor Adeel Akhtar and director Aleem Khan also received nominations at BAFTA Awards 2022. While Adeel Akhtar bagged the nomination in the best actor category for his power-packed performance in Ali & Ava (2021), director Aleem Khan was nominated in the outstanding debut by a British writer, director, or producer category for his 2020 directorial After Love, which received glowing reviews from critics and audiences alike.

Ali & Ava and After Love also received a nomination in the outstanding British film category. Khan bagged a nomination in the best director category as well. In the leading actress category, Joanna Scanlan won a nomination for After Love.

This year’s nominations were announced during a live stream on Thursday hosted by AJ Odudu and Tom Allen at BAFTA195 Piccadilly. The much-awaited award ceremony will take place on March 13, 2022.

Here is the full list of nominees for the 2022 BAFTA Film Awards.

Best Film:

Belfast

Don’t Look Up

Dune

Licorice Pizza

The Power Of The Dog

Outstanding British Film:

After Love

Ali & Ava

Belfast

Boiling Point

Cyrano

Everybody’s Talking About Jamie

House Of Gucci

Last Night In Soho

No Time To Die

Passing

Outstanding Debut By A British Writer, Director Or Producer:

After Love, Aleem Khan (writer/director)

Boiling Point, James Cummings (writer), Hester Ruoff (producer) [also written by Philip Barantini and produced by Bart Ruspoli]

The Harder They Fall, Jeymes Samuel (writer/director) [Also written by Boaz Yakin]

Keyboard Fantasies, Posy Dixon (writer/director), Liv Proctor (producer)

Passing, Rebecca Hall (writer/director)

Film Not In The English Language:

Drive My Car

The Hand Of God

Parallel Mothers

Petite Maman

The Worst Person In The World

Documentary:

Becoming Cousteau

Cow

Flee

The Rescue

Summer Of Soul (Or, When The Revolution Could Not Be Televised)

Animated Film:

Encanto

Flee

Luca

The Mitchells Vs The Machines

Director:

After Love, Aleem Khan

Drive My Car, Ryûsuke Hamaguchi

Happening, Audrey Diwan

Licorice Pizza, Paul Thomas Anderson

The Power Of The Dog, Jane Campion

Titane, Julia Ducournau

Original Screenplay:

Being The Ricardos, Aaron Sorkin

Belfast, Kenneth Branagh

Don’t Look Up, Adam Mckay

King Richard, Zach Baylin

Licorice Pizza, Paul Thomas Anderson

Adapted Screenplay:

Coda, Siân Heder

Drive My Car, Ryûsuke Hamaguchi

Dune, Denis Villeneuve

The Lost Daughter, Maggie Gyllenhaal

The Power Of The Dog, Jane Campion

Leading Actress:

Lady Gaga, House Of Gucci

Alana Haim, Licorice Pizza

Emilia Jones, Coda

Renate Reinsve, The Worst Person In The World

Joanna Scanlan, After Love

Tessa Thompson, Passing

Leading Actor:

Adeel Akhtar, Ali & Ava

Mahershala Ali, Swan Song

Benedict Cumberbatch, The Power Of The Dog

Leonardo Dicaprio, Don’t Look Up

Stephen Graham, Boiling Point

Will Smith, King Richard

Supporting Actress:

Caitríona Balfe, Belfast

Jessie Buckley, The Lost Daughter

Ariana Debose, West Side Story

Ann Dowd, Mass

Aunjanue Ellis, King Richard

Ruth Negga, Passing

Supporting Actor:

Mike Faist, West Side Story

Ciarán Hinds, Belfast

Troy Kotsur, Coda

Woody Norman, C’mon C’mon

Jesse Plemons, The Power Of The Dog

Kodi Smit-Mcphee, The Power Of The Dog

Original Score:

Being The Ricardos, Daniel Pemberton

Don’t Look Up, Nicholas Britell

Dune, Hans Zimmer

The French Dispatch, Alexandre Desplat

The Power Of The Dog, Jonny Greenwood

Casting:

Boiling Point, Carolyn Mcleod

Dune, Francine, Maisler

The Hand Of God, Massimo Appolloni, Annamaria Sambucco

King Richard, Rich Delia, Avy Kaufman

West Side Story, Cindy Tolan

Cinematography:

Dune Greig, Fraser

Nightmare Alley, Dan Laustsen

No Time To Die, Linus Sandgren

The Power Of The Dog, Ari Wegner

The Tragedy Of Macbeth, Bruno Delbonnel

Editing:

Belfast, Úna Ní Dhonghaíle

Dune, Joe Walker

Licorice Pizza, Andy Jurgensen

No Time To Die, Tom Cross, Elliot Graham

Summer Of Soul (Or, When The Revolution Could Not Be Televised), Joshua L. Pearson

Production Design:

Cyrano, Sarah Greenwood, Katie Spencer

Dune, Patrice Vermette, Zsuzsanna Sipos

The French Dispatch, Adam Stockhausen, Rena Deangelo

Nightmare Alley, Tamara Deverell, Shane Vieau

West Side Story, Adam Stockhausen, Rena Deangelo

Costume Design:

Cruella, Jenny Beavan

Cyrano, Massimo Cantini Parrini

Dune, Robert Morgan, Jacqueline West

The French Dispatch, Milena Canonero

Nightmare Alley, Luis Sequeira

Makeup & Hair:

Cruella, Nadia Stacey, Naomi Donne

Cyrano, Alessandro Bertolazzi, Siân Miller

Dune, Love Larson, Donald Mowat

The Eyes Of Tammy Faye, Linda Dowds, Stephanie Ingram, Justin Raleigh

House Of Gucci, Frederic Aspiras, Jane Carboni, Giuliano Mariana, Sarah Nicole Tanno

Sound:

Dune, Mac Ruth, Mark Mangini, Doug Hemphill, Theo Green, Ron Bartlett

Last Night In Soho, Colin Nicolson, Julian Slater, Tim Cavagin, Dan Morgan

No Time To Die, James Harrison, Simon Hayes, Paul Massey, Oliver Tarney, Mark Taylor

A Quiet Place Part II, Erik Aadahl, Michael Barosky, Brandon Proctor, Ethan Van Der Ryn

West Side Story, Brian Chumney, Tod Maitland, Andy Nelson, Gary Rydstrom

Special Visual Effects:

Dune, Brian Connor, Paul Lambert, Tristan Myles, Gerd Nefzer

Free Guy, Swen Gillberg, Brian Grill, Nikos Kalaitzidis, Daniel Sudick

Ghostbusters: Afterlife, Aharon Bourland, Sheena Duggal, Pier Lefebvre, Alessandro Ongaro

The Matrix Resurrections, Tom Debenham, Hew J Evans, Dan Glass, J. D. Schwaim

No Time To Die, Mark Bokowski, Chris Corbould, Joel Green, Charlie Noble

British Short Animation:

Affairs Of The Art, Joanna Quinn, Les Mills

Do Not Feed The Pigeons, Jordi Morera

Night Of The Living Dread, Ida Melum, Danielle Goff, Laura Jayne Tunbridge, Hannah Kelso

British Short Film:

The Black Cop, Cherish Oteka

Femme, Sam H. Freeman, Ng Choon Ping, Sam Ritzenberg, Hayley Williams

The Palace, Jo Prichard

Stuffed, Theo Rhys, Joss Holden-Rea

Three Meetings Of The Extraordinary Committee, Michael Woodward, Max Barron, Daniel Wheldon

EE Rising Star Award (voted for by the public):

Ariana Debose

Harris Dickinson

Lashana Lynch

Millicent Simmonds

Kodi Smit-Mcphee