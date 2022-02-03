Actor Adeel Akhtar and director Aleem Khan bag nominations at BAFTA Awards 2022

By: Mohnish Singh
The complete list of nominees for the 2022 BAFTAs has finally been revealed with Denis Villeneuve’s epic science fiction Dune (2021) emerging as the most nominated film with a staggering 11 nominations in total.
The Power of the Dog (2021) received 8 nominations and Belfast (2021), a period drama directed by Kenneth Branagh, bagged 6.
Actor Adeel Akhtar and director Aleem Khan also received nominations at BAFTA Awards 2022. While Adeel Akhtar bagged the nomination in the best actor category for his power-packed performance in Ali & Ava (2021), director Aleem Khan was nominated in the outstanding debut by a British writer, director, or producer category for his 2020 directorial After Love, which received glowing reviews from critics and audiences alike.
Ali & Ava and After Love also received a nomination in the outstanding British film category. Khan bagged a nomination in the best director category as well. In the leading actress category, Joanna Scanlan won a nomination for After Love.
This year’s nominations were announced during a live stream on Thursday hosted by AJ Odudu and Tom Allen at BAFTA195 Piccadilly. The much-awaited award ceremony will take place on March 13, 2022.
Here is the full list of nominees for the 2022 BAFTA Film Awards.
Best Film:
Belfast
Don’t Look Up
Dune
Licorice Pizza
The Power Of The Dog
Outstanding British Film:
After Love
Ali & Ava
Belfast
Boiling Point
Cyrano
Everybody’s Talking About Jamie
House Of Gucci
Last Night In Soho
No Time To Die
Passing
Outstanding Debut By A British Writer, Director Or Producer:
After Love, Aleem Khan (writer/director)
Boiling Point, James Cummings (writer), Hester Ruoff (producer) [also written by Philip Barantini and produced by Bart Ruspoli]
The Harder They Fall, Jeymes Samuel (writer/director) [Also written by Boaz Yakin]
Keyboard Fantasies, Posy Dixon (writer/director), Liv Proctor (producer)
Passing, Rebecca Hall (writer/director)
Film Not In The English Language:
Drive My Car
The Hand Of God
Parallel Mothers
Petite Maman
The Worst Person In The World
Documentary:
Becoming Cousteau
Cow
Flee
The Rescue
Summer Of Soul (Or, When The Revolution Could Not Be Televised)
Animated Film:
Encanto
Flee
Luca
The Mitchells Vs The Machines
Director:
After Love, Aleem Khan
Drive My Car, Ryûsuke Hamaguchi
Happening, Audrey Diwan
Licorice Pizza, Paul Thomas Anderson
The Power Of The Dog, Jane Campion
Titane, Julia Ducournau
Original Screenplay:
Being The Ricardos, Aaron Sorkin
Belfast, Kenneth Branagh
Don’t Look Up, Adam Mckay
King Richard, Zach Baylin
Licorice Pizza, Paul Thomas Anderson
Adapted Screenplay:
Coda, Siân Heder
Drive My Car, Ryûsuke Hamaguchi
Dune, Denis Villeneuve
The Lost Daughter, Maggie Gyllenhaal
The Power Of The Dog, Jane Campion
Leading Actress:
Lady Gaga, House Of Gucci
Alana Haim, Licorice Pizza
Emilia Jones, Coda
Renate Reinsve, The Worst Person In The World
Joanna Scanlan, After Love
Tessa Thompson, Passing
Leading Actor:
Adeel Akhtar, Ali & Ava
Mahershala Ali, Swan Song
Benedict Cumberbatch, The Power Of The Dog
Leonardo Dicaprio, Don’t Look Up
Stephen Graham, Boiling Point
Will Smith, King Richard
Supporting Actress:
Caitríona Balfe, Belfast
Jessie Buckley, The Lost Daughter
Ariana Debose, West Side Story
Ann Dowd, Mass
Aunjanue Ellis, King Richard
Ruth Negga, Passing
Supporting Actor:
Mike Faist, West Side Story
Ciarán Hinds, Belfast
Troy Kotsur, Coda
Woody Norman, C’mon C’mon
Jesse Plemons, The Power Of The Dog
Kodi Smit-Mcphee, The Power Of The Dog
Original Score:
Being The Ricardos, Daniel Pemberton
Don’t Look Up, Nicholas Britell
Dune, Hans Zimmer
The French Dispatch, Alexandre Desplat
The Power Of The Dog, Jonny Greenwood
Casting:
Boiling Point, Carolyn Mcleod
Dune, Francine, Maisler
The Hand Of God, Massimo Appolloni, Annamaria Sambucco
King Richard, Rich Delia, Avy Kaufman
West Side Story, Cindy Tolan
Cinematography:
Dune Greig, Fraser
Nightmare Alley, Dan Laustsen
No Time To Die, Linus Sandgren
The Power Of The Dog, Ari Wegner
The Tragedy Of Macbeth, Bruno Delbonnel
Editing:
Belfast, Úna Ní Dhonghaíle
Dune, Joe Walker
Licorice Pizza, Andy Jurgensen
No Time To Die, Tom Cross, Elliot Graham
Summer Of Soul (Or, When The Revolution Could Not Be Televised), Joshua L. Pearson
Production Design:
Cyrano, Sarah Greenwood, Katie Spencer
Dune, Patrice Vermette, Zsuzsanna Sipos
The French Dispatch, Adam Stockhausen, Rena Deangelo
Nightmare Alley, Tamara Deverell, Shane Vieau
West Side Story, Adam Stockhausen, Rena Deangelo
Costume Design:
Cruella, Jenny Beavan
Cyrano, Massimo Cantini Parrini
Dune, Robert Morgan, Jacqueline West
The French Dispatch, Milena Canonero
Nightmare Alley, Luis Sequeira
Makeup & Hair:
Cruella, Nadia Stacey, Naomi Donne
Cyrano, Alessandro Bertolazzi, Siân Miller
Dune, Love Larson, Donald Mowat
The Eyes Of Tammy Faye, Linda Dowds, Stephanie Ingram, Justin Raleigh
House Of Gucci, Frederic Aspiras, Jane Carboni, Giuliano Mariana, Sarah Nicole Tanno
Sound:
Dune, Mac Ruth, Mark Mangini, Doug Hemphill, Theo Green, Ron Bartlett
Last Night In Soho, Colin Nicolson, Julian Slater, Tim Cavagin, Dan Morgan
No Time To Die, James Harrison, Simon Hayes, Paul Massey, Oliver Tarney, Mark Taylor
A Quiet Place Part II, Erik Aadahl, Michael Barosky, Brandon Proctor, Ethan Van Der Ryn
West Side Story, Brian Chumney, Tod Maitland, Andy Nelson, Gary Rydstrom
Special Visual Effects:
Dune, Brian Connor, Paul Lambert, Tristan Myles, Gerd Nefzer
Free Guy, Swen Gillberg, Brian Grill, Nikos Kalaitzidis, Daniel Sudick
Ghostbusters: Afterlife, Aharon Bourland, Sheena Duggal, Pier Lefebvre, Alessandro Ongaro
The Matrix Resurrections, Tom Debenham, Hew J Evans, Dan Glass, J. D. Schwaim
No Time To Die, Mark Bokowski, Chris Corbould, Joel Green, Charlie Noble
British Short Animation:
Affairs Of The Art, Joanna Quinn, Les Mills
Do Not Feed The Pigeons, Jordi Morera
Night Of The Living Dread, Ida Melum, Danielle Goff, Laura Jayne Tunbridge, Hannah Kelso
British Short Film:
The Black Cop, Cherish Oteka
Femme, Sam H. Freeman, Ng Choon Ping, Sam Ritzenberg, Hayley Williams
The Palace, Jo Prichard
Stuffed, Theo Rhys, Joss Holden-Rea
Three Meetings Of The Extraordinary Committee, Michael Woodward, Max Barron, Daniel Wheldon
EE Rising Star Award (voted for by the public):
Ariana Debose
Harris Dickinson
Lashana Lynch
Millicent Simmonds
Kodi Smit-Mcphee