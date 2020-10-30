Abhishek Bachchan signs Lyca Productions’ first Hindi film?

By: Mohnish Singh







Lyca Productions, one of the leading production houses in Tamil cinema, known for delivering one mega-budget film after another including 2.0 (2018), Kaappaan (2019), and the upcoming Ponniyin Selvan, is gearing up to set foot in Hindi cinema.

If reports are to be believed, Abhishek Bachchan has been roped in to star in their first Hindi production. Junior Bachchan, who received rave reviews for his debut web-show Breathe: Into the Shadows (2020), will play the male lead in the untitled film. The search for the female lead is still on.

Spilling some more beans on the forthcoming project, a source in the know informs an entertainment portal, “The team had been planning to make their foray into Hindi films for some time, ever since Akshay Kumar and Rajinikanth starrer 2.0 released. They are looking at developing projects that cater to a pan-Indian audience. Lyca Productions has roped in Abhishek Bachchan as the male lead for their next. It is a taut thriller that has been in the works for some time now.”







The source goes on to add that the upcoming project is set to be the biggest film Abhishek Bachchan has ever starred in. “When Abhishek was approached for the same, he loved the whole concept and idea behind the project. It is going to be one of Abhishek’s biggest films to date as the makers plan to mount it on a huge scale. It is tentatively titled 65 Karats, but that has not been locked,” concludes the source.

Bachchan is currently waiting for the release of his two films, Ludo and The Big Bull. Helmed by well-known filmmaker Anurag Basu, Ludo is an anthology film, also starring Rajkummar Rao, Aditya Roy Kapur, Pankaj Tripathi, Sanya Malhotra, and Fatima Sana Shaikh in important roles. It is scheduled to premiere on 12th November on Netflix. The Big Bull, on the other hand, is a biographical crime film, directed by Kookie Gulati. It premieres on Disney+ Hotstar.

The Dhoom (2004) star is also working on Diya Annapurna Ghosh’s upcoming crime thriller Bob Biswas, a spin-off of Sujoy Ghosh’s successful thriller Kahaani (2012). He is expected to start shooting for the Lyca Productions’ film after wrapping up Bob Biswas.











