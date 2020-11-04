Abhishek Bachchan feels fortunate to have bounced back after setbacks

By: Mohnish Singh







Abhishek Bachchan has seen a lot in 2020. On one hand, his digital debut with Amazon Prime Video’s Breath: Into the Shadows won him raves from all quarters. On the other hand, he had to face the wrath of Coronavirus along with father, Amitabh Bachchan, wife Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, and daughter, Aaradhya Bachchan.

Things are pretty good now on both the professional and personal front. The talented actor has his date diary full with several exciting projects which are lined-up for release in 2020 and 2021.

Talking to an online publication, Junior Bachchan says that he is fortunate to have bounced back after setbacks. “I have four projects ahead and I will be shooting all through 2021. I guess I am fortunate. Every actor has gone through the situation of his work drying up. I am no exception. That I have so much work on hand right now and that too, work which excites me is just so providential. I am thankful for this phase in my career. I am enjoying it thoroughly,” he says.







Abhishek Bachchan is presently busy promoting his much-awaited anthology film Ludo. Talking about the black-comedy film, he says that the world needs a light-hearted film like Ludo right now.

“I would say, it is what we need right now. God knows all of us are going through the worst crisis civilization has faced. I survived the Covid, so did my family. There are many who are not that fortunate. We all need a reason to smile. I think Ludo will put that smile on everyone’s face,” he hopes.

Helmed by Anurag Basu, Ludo starts streaming on 12th November on Netflix. In addition to Ludo, the actor will also be seen in The Big Bull which is slated to premiere on Disney+ Hotstar soon. He also headlines Red Chillies Entertainment’s Bob Biswas, a spin-off to superhit mystery thriller film Kahaani (2012).











