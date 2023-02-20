Abhijeet Bhattacharya: Overwhelmed to see massive response to my song ‘Main Khiladi’ on Akshay Kumar in Selfiee

Abhijeet Bhattacharya (Photo credit: STR/AFP via Getty Images)

By: Mohnish Singh

Renowned singer Abhijeet Bhattacharya has given us several golden songs in the 90s that audiences still cherish and enjoy. The recreation of Abhijeet Bhattacharya’s iconic song “Main Khiladi Tu Anari” for the film Selfiee has created a huge buzz among the audience.

This is the first time Abhijeet’s mesmeric voice has been used in a film by Dharma Production, which has created a storm equally to the original song.

Abhijeet Bhattacharya is the reason and the voice behind Akshay Kumar’s most of the 90s superhit songs and has several chartbusters in movies such as Khiladi, Sabse Bada Khiladi, Main Khiladi Tu Anari, Khiladiyo Ke Khiladi, Mr. & Mrs Khiladi, Khiladi 420 and many more.

He has sung more than 6035 songs in over 1000 films and is still making waves today with the remake of “Main Khiladi Tu Anari.”

The original men behind the song have created the new version which is Abhijeet Bhattacharya along with Udit Narayan and the music is given by none other than Anu Malik. The remix wishes to woo the palette of the quintessential club hopper and add the zing element in equal measures.

While Akshay features in the new version this time too, Saif Ali Khan has been replaced by Emraan Hashmi, along with Nushrratt Bharuccha & Diana Penty who seamlessly fitted the bill with an equal measure of enthusiasm. It’s a fun tribute to the 90s and the whole recreated version tapped the energies of the camera.

On being asked about the reprised version of his symbolic song, Abhijeet Bhattacharya says, “I have sung this song originally and now the remake version has given me equally immense joy & definitely reminded me of the time when I first sang it for the original song. It became quite popular then & seeing the remake version ruling on today’s audience, honestly makes my heart full. From Salman Khan to Tiger Shroff to Ganesh Acharya to Ram Charan, from peers to audiences, everybody showing immense love to my song make me feel touched and honestly the whole experience feels surreal.”

“I have given all superhit songs for Akshay, but this is the first time my voice has been used in Dharma films in my entire career. I hope people keep showering love on my voice and shake their legs for another three decades”, he added.

Selfiee is the official Hindi remake of the Malayalam film Driving License, which starred Prithviraj and Suraj Venjaramoodu in lead roles.

The film is directed by Raj Mehta and is set to release in theatres on February 24.