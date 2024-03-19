Aaron Taylor-Johnson likely to be next James Bond

Daniel Craig left the role in 2021 after starring in five films over 16 years.

Taylor-Johnson expressed appreciation for being considered for the role of Bond in an interview. (Photo credit: Getty images)

By: Vibhuti Pathak

Aaron Taylor-Johnson is reportedly in talks to become the next actor to portray the iconic character James Bond. The 33-year-old British star, known for his roles in Kick-Ass and Nowhere Boy, has been rumoured for the role since Daniel Craig’s departure from the franchise.

According to reports, Eon Productions, responsible for most of the Bond films, has offered Taylor-Johnson the lead role. It’s anticipated that he will sign the contract soon, with filming expected to commence at Pinewood Studios in Buckinghamshire.

Taylor-Johnson’s potential casting has stirred speculation, with Ladbrokes favouring him as the frontrunner to replace Craig. Other contenders include Henry Cavill, Damson Idris, and Cosmo Jarvis, who recently gained attention for his role in a Disney+ mini-series.

Despite the excitement surrounding Taylor-Johnson’s potential portrayal of Bond, industry insiders caution against presuming a frontrunner’s ultimate casting. Rory Kinnear, who has appeared in multiple Bond films, suggests that Eon Productions keeps such decisions tightly under wraps until the official announcement.

Taylor-Johnson’s diverse acting portfolio includes roles in Marvel’s Avengers: Age Of Ultron and the psychological thriller Nocturnal Animals. He shares two daughters with his wife, Sam Taylor-Johnson, whom he met on the set of Nowhere Boy. As negotiations continue, fans eagerly await confirmation of Taylor-Johnson’s ascension to the coveted role of James Bond.