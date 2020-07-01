Aamir Khan’s mother tests negative for COVID-19

Yesterday, Aamir Khan had posted a statement on Instagram that some of his staff members have been tested positive for COVID-19. The actor in the statement revealed that he and his family members were tested negative, but his mother was yet to be tested.

He had written, “Hello everyone, this is to inform you that some of my staff have tested positive. They were immediately quarantined, and BMC officials were very prompt and efficient in taking them to a medical facility. I would like to thank the BMC for taking such good care of them, and for fumigating and sterilising the entire society. The rest of us have all been tested and found negative. Right now, I am taking my mother to get her tested. She is the last person in the loop. Please pray that she is negative. I would, once again, like to thank the BMC for the prompt, professional and caring manner in which they helped us. And a big thank you to Kokilaben Hospital, and the doctors, nurses and staff there. They were very caring and professional with the testing process. God bless and stay safe. Love. Aamir.”

Well, today, the actor took to Twitter to inform everyone that his mother has been tested negative. Aamir tweeted, “Hello everyone, I am most relieved to inform everyone that Ammi is Covid 19 negative. Thank you everyone for your prayers and good wishes 🙏 Love. a.”

Talking about Aamir’s movies, the actor has Laal Singh Chaddha in his kitty right now. The shooting of the film has been stalled due to the lockdown. The film, which is a remake of Hollywood movie Forrest Gump, was slated to release on Christmas this year. However, reportedly, the film will now be postponed to April 2021.

Directed by Advait Chandan, it stars Kareena Kapoor Khan as the female lead.