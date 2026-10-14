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650 more prisoners freed early as jails remain almost full

A second batch of prisoners has been released early to free up space in jails in England and Wales, as a stalking victim speaks of her fear and the Conservatives demand data on reoffending.

UK prison

An inmate walks from HMP Brixton on early release on October 1, 2026 in London.

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Vivek Mishra
By Vivek MishraOct 14, 2026
Vivek Mishra

Vivek Mishra is an assistant editor at Eastern Eye covering British Asian affairs and developments in UK and South Asian politics. With 14 years of experience in digital journalism, his interests include politics, international relations, business, current affairs and sports.

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  • 650 prisoners released early, after 700 freed two weeks ago
  • Prisons in England and Wales still at almost 98 per cent capacity
  • Stalking victim says she feels “physically sick” after her stalker’s release
  • Conservatives demand data on tagging and reoffending

SOME 650 prisoners were released early from jails in England and Wales on Tuesday, the second wave this month, as the government struggles to ease overcrowding.

The release follows 700 freed two weeks ago Despite the scheme, introduced after Labour took office in 2024, Ministry of Justice figures show prisons remain at almost 98 per cent capacity, with 87,033 prisoners and 88,984 places on Monday, The Times reported.

Prisoners are being freed in batches according to sentence length until June, meaning domestic abusers, stalkers and repeat violent offenders could be released in the coming months.

Prime Minister Andy Burnham excluded crimes such as rape and serious child sex offences after a backlash over the planned release of PC Andrew Harper’s killers.

Shabana Mahmood Explains UK Prison Early Release Plan

Some of those released earlier this month have already been rearrested, including a prolific shoplifter who went on a crime spree within 24 hours.

Victim’s fear

Naomi Timperley, who was harassed for four years, told The Times she felt “physically sick, frightened and incredibly vulnerable” after her stalker, Samantha Wall, was freed on Tuesday. Wall was jailed for 28 months in October 2025 after pleading guilty to stalking, harassment and malicious communications, and served a year.

‘Inhumane’ conditions

Men leaving HMP Brixton described cramped conditions, with some sharing cells built for one. One man who recently served three months there told The Times he had been locked up for 23 hours a day and that drugs and phones had “flooded” the prison.

UK Court Rejects Nirav Modi Extradition Appeal Bid

Political row

Shadow justice secretary Nick Timothy asked how many of those released had been tagged and how many had breached their release conditions. The Conservatives said reoffending was “off the charts”.

Justice minister Jake Richards said the next set of release data would be published in January.

(With inputs from agencies)

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