UK court rejects Nirav Modi’s bid to reopen extradition proceedings

Highlights

Nirav Modi’s petition to reopen extradition proceedings dismissed by the UK High Court.

CBI worked closely with Crown Prosecution Service to present a strong case in London

Modi continues to remain in UK prison while wanted in India for ₹6,498 crore PNB fraud.

The High Court of Justice, King’s Bench Division, London, has rejected Nirav Modi’s petition to reopen proceedings against his extradition to India, the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) said on Wednesday.

Modi, a fugitive economic offender, has been in a UK prison since March 19, 2019.

The petition was filed citing concerns under the Bhandari judgment, questioning whether assurances provided by Indian authorities would protect his rights and prevent ill-treatment.

The High Court stated that the circumstances were not exceptional enough to reopen the case, according to the CBI.

The matter was argued by the Crown Prosecution Service, with strong support from a dedicated CBI team, including officers who travelled to London for the hearing.

The coordinated efforts successfully countered Modi’s application, reinforcing India’s position in ongoing extradition proceedings.

Ongoing extradition efforts

The CBI has been pursuing Modi’s extradition since 2018 in connection with the Punjab National Bank (PNB) scam, in which he allegedly defrauded the bank of ₹6,498.20 crore.

Following his arrest in the UK in 2019, previous appeals against extradition were rejected, and assurances about his treatment in India were accepted by the courts. A temporary legal obstacle had delayed the process but was lifted in August 2025.

CBI emphasised that the successful defence highlights India’s consistent efforts and commitment to securing justice in high-profile economic offences.

The agency also praised its London team and the Crown Prosecution Service for their thorough preparation and legal representation.

The ruling marks another step forward in the legal process to bring Nirav Modi to trial in India, maintaining the focus on accountability in cases of large-scale financial fraud involving public sector banks.