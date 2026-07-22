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5 things to know about Range Rover's new all-electric GT

Range Rover has revealed its upcoming all-electric GT, offering the first look at a new model that will expand the brand's line-up rather than replace an existing SUV

Range Rover GT

The all-electric Range Rover GT is expected to join the brand's line-up later this year

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Teena Jose
By Teena JoseJul 22, 2026
Teena Jose

Teena Jose is a business journalist at Eastern Eye specialising in British Asian business and the UK property market. She reports on market trends, economic developments and business leaders, while also producing daily digital video content on business and finance.

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Range Rover has offered the first glimpse of its upcoming all-electric GT, a new model that is expected to become the fifth member of the brand's SUV family. While prototypes are still undergoing final testing, the company has revealed several details about the vehicle ahead of its official debut.

Here are five things to know about the new Range Rover GT.

1. It's a brand-new model, not a Velar replacement

Despite early speculation, Range Rover says the GT is not replacing the Velar. Instead, it will sit alongside the existing Range Rover, Range Rover Sport, Velar and Evoque as an entirely new addition to the range.

The company has not confirmed exactly where it will fit in the line-up, but says it will sit lower than the Evoque while matching the Range Rover Sport in length, giving it the proportions of a coupe-style crossover.

2. It will arrive as a fully electric SUV

The GT will launch first as an all-electric vehicle, built at JLR's Halewood plant using the company's new Electric Modular Architecture (EMA) platform.

The platform supports all-wheel drive and features a flat-floor design, helping maximise interior space. Range Rover has also confirmed that hybrid versions are expected to arrive later, although it has not provided a timeline.

3. The interior takes a minimalist approach

Inside, the GT adopts a cleaner cabin layout with fewer physical controls than current Range Rover models.

Most functions are managed through a large central OLED touchscreen or voice commands. The gear selector has been moved to the steering column, while a compact digital driver display sits above a smaller steering wheel.

The standard layout is a 2+2 seating configuration, although buyers will also be able to choose a traditional rear bench seat.

4. It's designed for long-distance touring

Range Rover says the GT has been developed as a grand tourer rather than a conventional SUV.

Martin Limpert, managing director at Range Rover, reportedly said the vehicle is intended to combine long-distance comfort with the off-road capability associated with the brand. He added that it had been engineered to deliver a more car-like driving experience while remaining unmistakably a Range Rover.

5. More details are coming later this year

Although camouflage images have already been released, several key details remain under wraps.

Range Rover has yet to reveal the GT's driving range, battery specifications, performance figures or pricing. Those details are expected later this year as testing enters its final stages.

For now, the GT signals another step in JLR's electrification strategy, while introducing a completely new model aimed at expanding the Range Rover family rather than replacing one of its existing SUVs.

allelectric gtsuv familyelectric modular architectureautomobilerange rover gt
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