Skip to content
Search

Latest Stories

5 mythological picks now streaming in the UK — and why they’re worth watching

A quick look at the titles shaping the UK’s growing taste for Indian mythology.

5 mythological picks now streaming in the UK — must-watch

Why UK audiences are turning to Indian mythology — and the OTT releases driving the trend this year

Instagram/Netflix
Pooja Pillai
By Pooja PillaiNov 29, 2025
Pooja Pillai

Pooja Pillai is an entertainment journalist with Asian Media Group, where she covers cinema, pop culture, internet trends, and the politics of representation. Her work spans interviews, cultural features, and social commentary across digital platforms.

She began her reporting career as a news anchor, scripting and presenting stories for a regional newsroom. With a background in journalism and media studies, she has since built a body of work exploring how entertainment intersects with social and cultural shifts, particularly through a South Indian lens.

She brings both newsroom rigour and narrative curiosity to her work, and believes the best stories don’t just inform — they reveal what we didn’t know we needed to hear.

See Full Bio
Follow:

Highlights:

  • Indian mythological titles are landing on global OTT services with better quality and reach.
  • Netflix leads the push with Kurukshetra and Mahavatar Narsimha.
  • UK viewers can access some titles now, though licensing varies.
  • Regional stories and folklore films are expanding the genre.
  • 2025 marks the start of long-form mythological world-building on OTT.

There’s a quiet shift happening on streaming platforms this year. Indian mythological stories, once treated as children’s animation or festival reruns, have started landing on global services with serious ambition. These titles are travelling further than they ever have, including into the UK’s busy OTT space.

It’s about scale, quality, and the strange comfort of old stories in a digital world that changes too fast. And in a UK market dealing with subscription fatigue, anything fresh, strong, and rooted in clear storytelling gets noticed.

So, here’s a clear look at the films and shows shaping this wave, what they are, where they are streaming, and why they matter if you are watching from the UK.

5 mythological picks now streaming in the UK \u2014 must-watch Why UK audiences are turning to Indian mythology — and the OTT releases driving the trend this year Instagram/Netflix

  1. Kurukshetra: The Great War of Mahabharata (2025)

A detailed, animated retelling of the Mahabharata war, with each episode told from a different warrior’s point of view. It is sharp, surprisingly grounded, and not made only for kids.

Where it is streaming: Netflix
UK availability: Listed in the UK catalogue

- YouTube www.youtube.com


  1. Mahavatar Narsimha (2025)

A sweeping animated film tracing the stories of Vishnu’s avatars, made with a clear push for global-quality animation. The film does not shy away from darker tones and has attracted adult audiences in India.

Where it is streaming: Netflix

UK availability: Available with English dubs and subtitles

- YouTube www.youtube.com



  1. Kantara: A Legend – Chapter 1 (2025)

Rooted in folklore rather than pure mythology, this prequel expands the world of Kantara with more emphasis on ritual, legend, and the tension between land and belief.

Where it is streaming: Hindi version acquired by a major OTT platform
UK availability: Depends on regional licensing, but past films in the series have streamed internationally

- YouTube www.youtube.com



  1. Mahabharat: Ek Dharmayudh (2025)

Marketed as India's first “AI-powered mythological series,” rooted in traditional storytelling with stylised visuals. It is a modern take on the classic epic, but with a different narrative pace.

Where it is streaming: On JioHotstar
UK availability: May reach UK viewers depending on global rights

- YouTube www.youtube.com



  1. Rakt Brahmand: The Bloody Kingdom (2025)

A fantasy-action drama set in a fictional kingdom. It sits between myth and fantasy, and that mix gives it a broader audience appeal.

Where it is streaming: Announced for Netflix
UK availability: Expected but not confirmed

- YouTube www.youtube.com



Older mythological animation returning to OTT

Several earlier animated mythological films and series have resurfaced on major platforms. These help build context and show the long path leading to today’s upgraded titles.

Films rooted in local legends, especially in Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, and Malayalam, have begun appearing in international libraries alongside new dubs. Studios are treating mythology like long-term world-building, not one-off films.

5 mythological picks now streaming in the UK \u2014 must-watch Indian MythologyInstagram/anshumanpandey_78


So, what's the verdict?

These titles mark the start of a slow but clear shift; mythological stories leaving their local bubble and stepping into global catalogues. They work because they are familiar, but not predictable. Yes, they lean on old themes, but they are told with new craft.

For UK audiences, they offer something different in a crowded streaming world: stories that feel ancient, ambitious, and surprisingly current. And for Indian creators, this might be the moment when mythology finally becomes a global genre instead of a local staple.

2025 releasesinternational librariesnew dubsottindian mythology

Related News

Taylor Swift cinnamon manicure
Lifestyle

Taylor Swift’s sparkling cinnamon manicure sends fans into a frenzy as new Showgirl-inspired trend defines autumn fashion

Zakir hussain
Art & Culture

Zakir Hussain honoured as Aga Khan Music Awards brings global Muslim heritage festival to London

Asian actors join cast of Tom Stoppard’s Indian Ink
Entertainment

Asian actors join cast of Tom Stoppard’s Indian Ink

Kim Kardashian on private jet to Korea
Hollywood

Kim Kardashian channels Bianca Censori in daring see-through outfit on private jet to Korea

More For You

Robert Downey Jr’s new 'Avengers

Robert Downey Jr’s new 'Avengers: Doomsday' tease puts Iron Man back in play and fans sense a twist

Instagram/robertdowneyjr

Robert Downey Jr shocks MCU watchers with an Iron Man hint buried inside his 'Avengers: Doomsday' post

Highlights:

  • New Robert Downey Jr post pushes talk around Avengers: Doomsday again.
  • Comic-style Iron Man and Doctor Doom image fuels theories about a dual role.
  • Trailer expected to land on 19 December, tied to Avatar: Fire and Ash.
  • Marvel keeping the film sealed, no real leaks, no plot clues.

Robert Downey Jr’s new Avengers: Doomsday tease put Iron Man back in the picture with a single Instagram image. His Thanksgiving post on Instagram showed a tight comic-book shot: only the arms and shoulders of Iron Man and Doctor Doom, both pulling a wishbone.

Robert Downey Jr’s new 'Avengers: Doomsday' tease puts Iron Man back in play and fans sense a twist Instagram/robertdowneyjr

Keep ReadingShow less
© Copyright 2025 Garavi Gujarat Publications Ltd & Asian Media Group USA Inc
Contact Us