5 mythological picks now streaming in the UK — and why they’re worth watching

Indian mythological titles are landing on global OTT services with better quality and reach.

Netflix leads the push with Kurukshetra and Mahavatar Narsimha.

UK viewers can access some titles now, though licensing varies.

Regional stories and folklore films are expanding the genre.

2025 marks the start of long-form mythological world-building on OTT.

There’s a quiet shift happening on streaming platforms this year. Indian mythological stories, once treated as children’s animation or festival reruns, have started landing on global services with serious ambition. These titles are travelling further than they ever have, including into the UK’s busy OTT space.

It’s about scale, quality, and the strange comfort of old stories in a digital world that changes too fast. And in a UK market dealing with subscription fatigue, anything fresh, strong, and rooted in clear storytelling gets noticed.

So, here’s a clear look at the films and shows shaping this wave, what they are, where they are streaming, and why they matter if you are watching from the UK.

Why UK audiences are turning to Indian mythology — and the OTT releases driving the trend this year

Kurukshetra: The Great War of Mahabharata (2025)

A detailed, animated retelling of the Mahabharata war, with each episode told from a different warrior’s point of view. It is sharp, surprisingly grounded, and not made only for kids.

Where it is streaming: Netflix

UK availability: Listed in the UK catalogue

Mahavatar Narsimha (2025)

A sweeping animated film tracing the stories of Vishnu’s avatars, made with a clear push for global-quality animation. The film does not shy away from darker tones and has attracted adult audiences in India.

Where it is streaming: Netflix



UK availability: Available with English dubs and subtitles

Kantara: A Legend – Chapter 1 (2025)

Rooted in folklore rather than pure mythology, this prequel expands the world of Kantara with more emphasis on ritual, legend, and the tension between land and belief.

Where it is streaming: Hindi version acquired by a major OTT platform

UK availability: Depends on regional licensing, but past films in the series have streamed internationally

Mahabharat: Ek Dharmayudh (2025)

Marketed as India's first “AI-powered mythological series,” rooted in traditional storytelling with stylised visuals. It is a modern take on the classic epic, but with a different narrative pace.

Where it is streaming: On JioHotstar

UK availability: May reach UK viewers depending on global rights

Rakt Brahmand: The Bloody Kingdom (2025)

A fantasy-action drama set in a fictional kingdom. It sits between myth and fantasy, and that mix gives it a broader audience appeal.

Where it is streaming: Announced for Netflix

UK availability: Expected but not confirmed

Older mythological animation returning to OTT

Several earlier animated mythological films and series have resurfaced on major platforms. These help build context and show the long path leading to today’s upgraded titles.

Films rooted in local legends, especially in Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, and Malayalam, have begun appearing in international libraries alongside new dubs. Studios are treating mythology like long-term world-building, not one-off films.

Indian Mythology





So, what's the verdict?

These titles mark the start of a slow but clear shift; mythological stories leaving their local bubble and stepping into global catalogues. They work because they are familiar, but not predictable. Yes, they lean on old themes, but they are told with new craft.

For UK audiences, they offer something different in a crowded streaming world: stories that feel ancient, ambitious, and surprisingly current. And for Indian creators, this might be the moment when mythology finally becomes a global genre instead of a local staple.