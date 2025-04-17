5 movies that nailed fashion like a runway finale

Skip to content
From timeless LBDs to maximalist Gucci glam, these films continue to shape the fashion world.

From Holly’s pearls to Gucci’s gold, these films didn’t just serve stories, they served serious style

Pooja Pillai
By Pooja PillaiApr 17, 2025
Pooja Pillai

Some films just hit different. Not for the plot (though we’ll give credit where it’s due), but for the lewks. The kind of wardrobe moments that make you pause mid popcorn, rewind, and mentally scream, “I need that outfit in my life!”

These movies are actually moving fashion archives. Some started trends, others revived them, and a few made us believe we could strut into Tesco like it’s Paris Fashion Week. Ready for a style rewind? Here are the five films that dressed to kill and succeeded!


1. The Devil Wears Prada (2006)
The reason every intern dressed like a CEO.

Before the term quiet luxury invaded your FYP, this film was already schooling us on power dressing with a sharp side of sass. Miranda Priestly, played with frosty perfection by Meryl Streep, served looks so sharp they could cut through chiffon. Meanwhile, Andy Sachs’ glow up? A masterclass in fashion evolution; Hermès belts and all.

Miranda Priestly’s icy elegance and Andy Sachs' transformation set the standard for modern power dressingJio Hotstar Screengrab

Standout vibe: Chanel boots, side eye, and a runway in every hallway
Impact level: Astronomical. Even Gen Z knows cerulean
Legacy: Still the blueprint for every fashion meets desk job fantasy


2. Breakfast at Tiffany’s (1961)
One little black dress to rule them all!

Audrey Hepburn didn’t just wear the LBD, she defined it. With her cigarette holder, oversized sunnies, and the kind of elegance that can’t be taught, Holly Golightly became a fashion icon without trying too hard. Givenchy did the designing, but Audrey gave it soul.

Audrey Hepburn’s timeless little black dress remains a symbol of sophistication and styleYoutube Screengrab

Standout vibe: Minimalist chic meets Upper East Side dreamer
Impact level:Iconic before iconic was a thing
Legacy: Halloween, high fashion, and every girl’s Pinterest board owe her


3. Clueless (1995)
The original outfit influencer.

If Cher Horowitz had Instagram in 1995, she’d break it daily. From her digital wardrobe (still cooler than anything we’ve seen since) to the yellow plaid suit that defined a decade, Clueless taught us that matching sets and knee socks are forever. Dionne’s hats? Wow. The attitude? Iconic.

Cher Horowitz’s yellow plaid suit redefined 90s teen fashion with its bold preppy charmYoutube Screengrab

Standout vibe: Beverly Hills Barbie with a feminist edge
Impact level: Still trends during fashion week, no cap
Legacy: Gen Z’s favourite 90s mood board


4. Sex and the City (2008 and the series too!)
When your wardrobe has more character arcs than the plot!

Carrie Bradshaw ran so influencer culture could strut. The tulle skirts, mismatched designer pieces, and sky high stilettos? Deliberate chaos and it worked. She wasn’t dressing for the male gaze; she was dressing for the girl who wants to pair Dior with dirty martinis.

Carrie Bradshaw’s eclectic mix of high fashion and casual flair made her an icon of NYC street styleNetflix

Standout vibe: Luxe mess with killer heels
Impact level: Global. It sold out Manolos before social media existed
Legacy: The Carrie effect is real. Fashion brands still live off it


5. House of Gucci (2021)
The campy couture chaos we didn’t know we needed!

Enter: Lady Gaga in fur, gold, and full Italian drama mode. Patrizia Reggiani was a walking vintage Gucci archive. The looks were decadent, unhinged, and so unapologetically maximalist. Whether you loved or loathed the film, you were watching the fashion.

Lady Gaga’s extravagant Gucci ensembles brought vintage luxury and dramatic glamour back to the forefrontPrime Video

Standout vibe: Milan mafia meets fashion week
Impact level: Sales of vintage Gucci skyrocketed. Enough said
Legacy: Proof that fashion doesn’t whisper, it screams


The final stitch

Fashion in film is more than just costume, right? The reason we still talk about Audrey’s pearls, Cher’s plaid, or Miranda’s “that’s all” is because these movies got it. They understood that what a character wears isn’t just aesthetic, it is attitude. These films didn’t just reflect fashion trends, they made them. And while trends come and go, these cinematic style moments are forever.

So next time you need outfit inspo, forget the runway. Just hit play.

