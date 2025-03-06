Skip to content
Search

Latest Stories

4 ways a healthy gut transforms women's wellness

A balanced gut isn’t just about digestion, it’s a powerful driver of women’s health

radiant skin to hormonal harmony

From radiant skin to hormonal harmony and mental well-being.

iStock
Gayathri Kallukaran
By Gayathri KallukaranMar 06, 2025
Gayathri Kallukaran
See Full Bio

A healthy gut is more than just good digestion; it plays a vital role in overall wellness, especially for women. From radiant skin to balanced hormones and even mental well-being, your gut is at the core of your health. In honour of Women’s Day, let’s take a look at four key ways in which improving gut health can transform women’s wellness.

1. How gut health influences glowing skin

It’s often said that beauty starts from the inside, and when it comes to your skin, that’s true. Your gut health has a direct connection to your skin. When your gut is balanced and functioning well, inflammation levels in the body are lower, which helps prevent breakouts, redness, and dullness.

When the gut is imbalanced, toxins can leak into the bloodstream, which may trigger inflammatory skin conditions like acne, rosacea, or eczema. Consuming probiotics through foods like yogurt and kefir or incorporating prebiotics such as bananas and onions can help nourish the gut microbiome. A healthier gut leads to clearer, more radiant skin that glows from the inside out.

2. Gut health and hormone balance

Hormonal imbalances are a common concern for many women, affecting everything from energy levels and mood to skin health and reproductive function. What many people don’t realise is that the gut plays a major role in hormone regulation.

The gut microbiome helps metabolise and remove excess estrogen from the body. When the gut is unhealthy or sluggish, this excess estrogen can accumulate, leading to conditions like PMS, polycystic ovary syndrome (PCOS), and even mood swings.

Eating fibre-rich foods, such as leafy greens, whole grains, and flaxseeds, can promote the elimination of excess hormones and help maintain a healthy balance. By supporting your gut, you’re also supporting better hormonal health and stability.

3. How a healthy gut boosts mental health

There’s a strong link between gut health and mental well-being, often referred to as the "gut-brain axis." Around 90% of the body’s serotonin, a key neurotransmitter responsible for mood regulation, is produced in the gut. If your gut is unbalanced or inflamed, serotonin production can be disrupted, leading to feelings of anxiety, stress, or depression.

By taking care of your gut, you can support better mental health. A diet rich in diverse, plant-based foods, along with fermented items like kimchi and sauerkraut, can boost beneficial bacteria and improve the production of mood-enhancing chemicals. Regular exercise and adequate sleep also play key roles in maintaining a happy gut and, therefore, a happier mind.

4. Building immunity through gut health

Women often juggle multiple roles, whether it’s at work, at home, or in the community, so staying healthy is essential. Did you know that about 70% of your immune system is housed in your gut? A well-functioning gut is key to protecting the body from harmful pathogens and keeping the immune system in check.

An unhealthy gut can weaken the immune response, making you more susceptible to colds, infections, or autoimmune conditions. By focusing on a gut-friendly diet filled with fruits, vegetables, whole grains, and fermented foods, you can build a strong immune system to keep illnesses at bay.

The gut as your foundation: transforming women’s wellness

A healthy gut truly serves as the foundation for many aspects of a woman’s well-being. From clearer, glowing skin and balanced hormones to improved mental health and a stronger immune system, taking care of your gut can lead to significant transformations in your overall health.

By making simple changes and incorporating more fibre, probiotics, and fermented foods into your diet, you can nurture your gut microbiome and, in turn, support your body’s key functions. A healthy gut doesn’t just benefit digestion; it’s the gateway to feeling and looking your best, allowing you to thrive inside and out.

balanced hormonesgut healthhormone balanceimmune systemradiant skinskin healthwomens wellness

Related News

Sunak and Akshata to launch charity focused on math skills
UK

Sunak and Akshata to launch charity focused on math skills

Sebastian Coe backs India’s ‘strong case’ for 2036 Olympics
Sports

Sebastian Coe backs India’s ‘strong case’ for 2036 Olympics

Eastern Eye
uk-home-buyers
Business

Home buyers rush to complete purchases before stamp duty increase

Alia Bhatt vs BLACKPINK’s Jennie
Entertainment

Alia Bhatt vs BLACKPINK’s Jennie: Viral song similarity sparks boycott calls & fan war

More For You

Roy Ayers

The legendary Roy Ayers, a pioneer of jazz-funk and soul, whose music continues to inspire generations

Getty Images

Jazz-Funk icon Roy Ayers passes away: Fans mourn a music legend

Roy Ayers, the iconic jazz-funk musician best known for his timeless hit Everybody Loves the Sunshine, has passed away at the age of 84. His family shared the news on his official Facebook page, revealing that he died on March 4, 2025, in New York City after battling a long illness. The statement described Ayers as a “legendary vibraphonist, composer, and producer” who lived a full and inspiring life. They requested privacy during this difficult time and promised a celebration of his life would follow.

Born on September 10, 1940, in Los Angeles, Ayers grew up in a household filled with music. His mother, Ruby, was a piano teacher, and his father, Roy Sr., played the trombone. Ayers’ musical journey began early, learning piano as a child before discovering the vibraphone. His passion for the vibraphone was sparked by jazz legend Lionel Hampton, who gifted him a pair of mallets after a performance when Ayers was just five years old.

Keep ReadingShow less
Kelly Clarkson’s Stunning Belly Dance with Nora & Derulo Goes Viral

Kelly Clarkson surprises Nora Fatehi and Jason Derulo as she tries belly dancing on The Kelly Clarkson Show

Instagram/kellyclarksonshow

Kelly Clarkson stuns fans by belly dancing with Nora Fatehi and Jason Derulo in a viral TV moment

Kelly Clarkson recently had a surprise up her sleeve when she welcomed Nora Fatehi and Jason Derulo to The Kelly Clarkson Show. The duo was there to promote their new song, Snake, but the highlight of the episode came when Kelly decided to try her hand at belly dancing leaving both Nora and Jason stunned.

During their conversation, Kelly brought up Jason’s last visit, where he hilariously attempted to "move like a cat," a clip that went viral. This time however, the spotlight turned to belly dancing. Nora revealed that Jason was initially hesitant to try belly dance moves for their music video, but with a little encouragement, he pulled it off. That’s when Kelly decided to give it a shot herself.

Keep ReadingShow less
living space

Harmony in your living space

iStock

Top 5 wellness tips to create balance in modern homes

In today's fast-paced world, our homes have become more than just places to eat and sleep. They have become our sanctuaries for relaxation and well-being. If you're looking to create balance and harmony in your living space, wellness-centred design is the way forward. By making a few thoughtful changes, you can transform your home into a place that promotes both physical and mental health. Here are the top 5 wellness tips to help you bring balance into your home.

1. Create a home gym or fitness space

Keep ReadingShow less
daily pill

This new approach could make life-saving medication accessible to millions

iStock

UCL proposes simple daily pill that prevents heart attacks and strokes

Imagine a single daily pill that could dramatically cut your risk of heart attacks and strokes. Sounds almost too good to be true, right? Well, scientists from University College London (UCL) believe this vision could soon be a reality. The breakthrough "polypill" combines a statin and three blood pressure-lowering medications, promising to transform how we prevent cardiovascular diseases, one of the UK’s biggest health challenges.

A revolutionary approach to heart disease prevention

Keep ReadingShow less
Picture This Team

The team behind 'Picture This' lights up the premiere night with laughter, love, and celebration!

Getty Images

Exclusive interview with the 'Picture This' team: A cosy rom-com celebrating love, culture & chaos!

Move over, cookie-cutter rom-coms because Picture This is here to sweep you off your feet, shake up your expectations, and have you laughing so hard you won’t even think about skipping a beat (yes, it’s that good). This isn’t just another love story though, it’s a loud, vibrant, laugh-out-loud celebration of culture, family, and the glorious chaos of figuring yourself out. With a powerhouse cast, a director with a vision, and a script that’s equal parts hilarious and heart-warming, trust me, Picture This is the rom-com we’ve all been waiting for.

The heart of the movie: A love story that feels like home

Keep ReadingShow less
© Copyright 2025 Garavi Gujarat Publications Ltd & Asian Media Group USA Inc