Sofía Vergara says she doesn’t need a husband; she wants one who matches her lifestyle

Experts say that clear communication and fairness are key to managing income disparities in relationships

Sofía Vergara's Take on Dating and Income Sparks Broader Dialogue

Her remarks, made during a recent appearance on the 'Today show'

Gayathri Kallukaran
By Gayathri KallukaranMay 23, 2025
Sofía Vergara, known for her role in Modern Family and more recently in Griselda, has sparked fresh debate around money and relationships after stating she would only date someone who earns as much as, or more than, she does. Her remarks, made during a recent appearance on the Today show, have drawn attention not only for their frankness but for the broader conversation they prompt about income disparity and relationship dynamics.

Vergara, 52, shared her thoughts while discussing her dating preferences with hosts Jenna Bush Hager and Erin Andrews on the 14 May episode. When asked about what she looks for in a partner, the actress responded: “I want to say the basic stuff, like health and somebody that loves me, and somebody tall, handsome.” She added, “I want somebody that has as much money as me or more, because if not, it's a nightmare. They end up resenting you.”

Her comments, while light-hearted in delivery, touched on a complex issue many couples navigate: how financial imbalance affects emotional and relational health.

The psychology behind income differences in relationships

While public reactions to Vergara’s comment have been mixed, therapists and psychologists agree that income disparity can have real effects on romantic partnerships. Lami Ronit, a wealth psychologist with practices in California and London, told Business Insider that the challenges associated with financial imbalance often run deeper than people realise, particularly when gender expectations are involved.

“Women who are the higher earners often face a double standard,” said Ronit. “They’re expected to succeed, but not so much that it threatens traditional gender roles.” Meanwhile, men are generally socialised to be comfortable in the role of financial provider, and when that role is reversed, both partners may feel unsettled.

This dynamic, Ronit explained, can lead to a range of issues — from subtle tensions to outright resentment. Women may feel pressured to downplay their financial success, while men may experience feelings of inadequacy or diminished identity.

Matt Lundquist, founder and clinical director of Tribeca Therapy in New York, noted that wealth doesn’t necessarily eliminate these struggles. “It becomes a space where individuals’ histories with money and gender expectations play out,” he said. Even in progressive relationships where traditional roles are less rigid, these dynamics can surface unexpectedly.

Dana McNeil, a relationship therapist and founder of The Relationship Place in San Diego, explained that conflicts often arise when the higher-earning partner feels entitled to make financial decisions. “Many wealthy partners may perceive they are entitled to exert more control in the relationship about how money is spent,” she said. “This can create a parent–child dynamic that leads to a loss of autonomy for the financially dependent partner.”

Such imbalances can eventually erode trust and intimacy, even in otherwise healthy relationships.

Managing financial differences fairly

Experts say that clear communication and fairness are key to managing income disparities in relationships. Ronit recommends proportional contributions rather than strictly equal ones when it comes to shared finances. “Each person could contribute a percentage of their income toward common expenses,” she said. This approach acknowledges financial disparity without assigning greater or lesser value to either partner’s role.

McNeil advises couples to keep finances transparent by setting up three bank accounts — one for each individual and one joint account for shared expenses such as rent, groceries or leisure activities. “This setup maintains financial independence while encouraging collaboration,” she said.

Importantly, conversations about money should happen early in a relationship. Lundquist stressed that money forms a significant part of any partnership and should be addressed as such. “At some point, all couples need to confront the reality that a significant part of the partnership is economic and address both the material and symbolic aspects of this,” he said.

He also acknowledged that Vergara’s comments reflect clarity about her own needs and boundaries. “She clearly knows what she wants, and that in itself is a sign of emotional intelligence,” he added.

A broader reflection

While some may dismiss Vergara’s remarks as celebrity talk, they bring to light important questions about fairness, identity, and power within relationships. Financial imbalance is not just a logistical challenge but a relational one that can shape how partners perceive each other and themselves.

The increasing openness with which public figures discuss these topics could help normalise honest conversations around money, a subject many still find difficult to navigate. Whether it’s about shared bank accounts, financial autonomy, or expectations tied to gender and earnings, the core message from therapists remains the same: communication and mutual respect are essential for long-term relationship success.

emotional healthfinancial independencefinancial providergender expectationsgriseldamodern familynormalising conversationspower dynamicssofia vergara

