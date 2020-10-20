25 years of DDLJ: Lesser known facts about the Shah Rukh Khan and Kajol starrer

Murtuza Iqbal







Aditya Chopra’s directorial debut Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge starring Shah Rukh Khan and Kajol has completed 25 years of its release today. Even after 25 years, fans of SRK and Kajol love to watch the film and it has received a cult status.

Today, on the film’s 25th anniversary, let us tell you some of the lesser-known facts about the movie…

Shah Rukh Khan was not the first choice for DDLJ







Yes, you read right! Shah Rukh Khan was not the first choice for the film. Aditya Chopra wanted to cast Tom Cruise but Yash Chopra was not keen about it. Later, Saif Ali Khan was offered the film but he turned down, and finally, Shah Rukh Khan was roped in for the film.

Who gave the film’s title?







Well, mostly the title of the film is given by the producer, director, or the lead actor. However, Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge, this title was given by actress Kirron Kher. Her husband Anupam Kher played SRK’s father in it.

Mehendi Laga Ke Rakhna was not originally composed for DDLJ

We won’t be wrong if we say that the song Mehendi Laga Ke Rakhna is played at least once at mostly all Indian weddings. But well, this song was not originally composed for DDLJ, it was meant to be in some other YRF movie. Thank god, it featured in DDLJ as we can’t imagine any other actors apart from SRK and Kajol dancing on it.







The improvised scene

At the end of Ruk Ja O Dil Deewane, SRK drops Kajol on the ground. Well, Kajol had no idea about it and her shocking reaction was genuine.

Shah Rukh’s iconic leather jacket

In the 90s as well as nowadays, many boys want to wear a similar jacket that SRK wore in DDLJ. The jacket was bought by Uday Chopra from a Harley Davidson store.

The script of the film was written within a month

Aditya Chopra was quite clear about what he wanted and that’s why he wrote the whole script in the span of three-four weeks. Now, that’s amazing!





