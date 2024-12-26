Skip to content
Search AI Powered
Human content, AI powered search.

Latest Stories

Asia marks 20 years since 2004 Indian Ocean tsunami

tsunami-chennai-getty

Women light candles during a ceremony held on the 20th anniversary for the victims of the 2004 Indian Ocean tsunami, at Pattinapakkam beach in Chennai on December 26, 2024. (Photo: Getty Images)

Eastern Eye
By Eastern EyeDec 26, 2024
Eastern Eye
See Full Bio

MOURNERS gathered across Asia on Thursday to commemorate the 20th anniversary of the 2004 Indian Ocean tsunami, which claimed the lives of 220,000 people in one of the deadliest natural disasters in history.

Ceremonies were held in affected regions, including Indonesia, Sri Lanka, India, and Thailand, to honour those who perished.

The disaster began on 26 December 2004, when a 9.1-magnitude earthquake struck off Indonesia’s western tip, triggering waves as high as 30 metres that devastated coastlines in 14 countries, stretching from Indonesia to Somalia.

In Indonesia’s Aceh Province, the Baiturrahman Grand Mosque’s siren signalled the start of memorials. Aceh alone lost over 100,000 people. Survivors shared stories of loss and resilience, recalling the chaos as waves swept in, destroying everything in their path.

“I thought it was doomsday,” said Hasnawati, a teacher at the mosque, which itself was damaged in the tsunami. “On a Sunday morning when our family was laughing together, suddenly everything was gone.”

At the Siron mass grave in Aceh, where about 46,000 victims are buried, families gathered under the shade of trees to recite Islamic prayers. Khyanisa, who lost her mother and daughter, described her despair as she searched for them. “I kept chanting God's name. I looked for them everywhere,” she said. “There was a moment I realised they were gone. I screamed.”

Monks sit on a stage next to portraits of tsunami victims as people take part in an interfaith ceremony at the Ban Nam Khem Tsunami Memorial Park in southern Thai province of Phang Nga on December 26, 2024. (Photo: Getty Images)

Commemorations across the region

The tsunami also claimed the lives of thousands of foreign tourists, many celebrating Christmas on beaches across the region.

In Thailand, where over 5,000 people, including foreign tourists, died, memorials began early in Ban Nam Khem, its worst-hit village.

At a wall shaped like a tsunami wave, relatives laid flowers and wreaths. Napaporn Pakawan, who lost her sister and niece, said, “I feel dismay. I come here every year. Time flies but is slow in our minds.”

In Sri Lanka, survivors remembered nearly 1,000 victims of a derailed passenger train known as the Ocean Queen Express. A restored train carried mourners to Peraliya, where the tragedy occurred, for a religious ceremony.

Lessons and survivors

The disaster’s impact led to the development of a sophisticated monitoring system to provide early warnings for potential tsunamis.

Survivors, like Italian national Francesca Ermini, expressed gratitude for the efforts of volunteers who saved lives. “When we think about you, it makes us feel so hopeful,” she said at a Thai ceremony.

In addition to those who died in Asia, the tsunami claimed lives as far away as Somalia, the Maldives, and Malaysia. Survivors and relatives continue to remember their loved ones, reflecting on the resilience and support of their communities.

(With inputs from AFP)

earthquakeindiaindian oceanindian ocean tsunamiindonesiasri lankathailandtsunami

Related News

Manmohan-Singh-Getty
Featured

Former Indian prime minister Manmohan Singh dies at 92

Nigel-Farage-Getty
Featured

Reform UK membership surpasses Conservative Party for the first time

Kumbh-Mela-Getty
News

India prepares for 400 million pilgrims at Kumbh Mela

AI-diabetes-risk-tool-iStock
Health

World's first AI diabetes risk tool to be tested by NHS in 2025

More For You

king-charles-speech-getty

Speaking from Fitzrovia Chapel, a former hospital chapel in central London, the king acknowledged the contributions of medical staff, veterans, and humanitarian workers. (Photo: Getty Images)

King Charles thanks doctors, addresses far-right riots in Christmas speech

KING CHARLES expressed gratitude to doctors and nurses for their support during his Christmas address, a speech that followed a year marked by health challenges for both him and Princess Catherine.

Speaking from Fitzrovia Chapel, a former hospital chapel in central London, the king acknowledged the contributions of medical staff, veterans, and humanitarian workers. He also addressed issues such as global conflicts and the far-right riots that occurred in the UK over the summer.

Keep ReadingShow less
indian-soldiers-ww1-getty

Indian infantrymen on the march in France in October 1914 during World War I. (Photo: Getty Images)

Spice tins reveal Indian soldiers' role in First World War Christmas truce

A HISTORIAN has uncovered more evidence of the contributions made by Indian soldiers during the First World War with the discovery of spice tins linked to the 1914 Christmas truce.

These tins, which were morale-boosting gifts, ended up with German soldiers when the Western Front fell silent, allowing soldiers to exchange handshakes, gifts, and even play football.

Keep ReadingShow less
Geoffrey-Cottrell-Reuters

Archbishop of York Stephen Geoffrey Cottrell (L) and The Archbishop of Canterbury Justin Welby walk in central London. (Photo: Reuters)

Church of England must repent, says senior cleric in Christmas message

THE CHURCH of England's second most senior cleric, Stephen Cottrell, will call for repentance and reform in a Christmas sermon on Wednesday. His remarks come as the institution continues to face criticism over child abuse cover-up scandals.

This year’s Christmas celebrations have been clouded by Archbishop of Canterbury Justin Welby’s resignation in November over allegations of mishandling abuse cases. Accusations of further safeguarding failures have also been directed at Archbishop Cottrell, Welby’s successor as the Archbishop of York.

Keep ReadingShow less
Navinchandra-Ramgoolam-Getty

Navinchandra Ramgoolam, Mauritius’ new prime minister, has raised concerns about aspects of the agreement. (Photo: Getty Images)

Mauritius rejects Starmer's Chagos Islands deal

MAURITIUS has rejected an agreement brokered by Keir Starmer to transfer sovereignty of the Chagos Islands, leaving weeks to finalise a deal before Donald Trump’s inauguration.

The deal, originally signed with Mauritius’ former government, involves the UK leasing the Diego Garcia military base for millions of pounds while ceding the islands to Mauritius.

Keep ReadingShow less
Sheikh-Hasina-Getty

The probe targets Hasina, the ousted prime minister who fled to India in August, along with her son Sajeeb Wazed Joy and niece Tulip Siddiq. (Photo: Getty Images)

Bangladesh probes Sheikh Hasina, family over £3.97 bn graft allegations

BANGLADESH has initiated a corruption investigation into allegations of a £3.97 billion embezzlement linked to the Russian-funded Rooppur nuclear power plant.

The probe targets Sheikh Hasina, the ousted prime minister who fled to India in August, along with her son Sajeeb Wazed Joy and niece Tulip Siddiq, a British MP and government minister, the country’s anti-corruption commission announced on Monday.

Keep ReadingShow less
© Copyright 2024 Garavi Gujarat Publications Ltd & Garavi Gujarat Publications