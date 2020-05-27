15 years of Bunty Aur Babli: Interesting facts about the Abhishek Bachchan and Rani Mukerji starrer

Shaad Ali’s Bunty Aur Babli starring Amitabh Bachchan, Abhishek Bachchan, and Rani Mukerji is surely one of the best con-comedies made in Bollywood. The movie was a super hit at the box office and now, we are eagerly waiting for the sequel to it.

Well, today Bunty Aur Babli completes 15 years of its release today, so here we have listed down a few interesting facts about the film…

Hrithik Roshan was the first choice for the role of Bunty

Before Abhishek Bachchan, Bunty Aur Babli was first offered to Hrithik Roshan. But the actor opted not to star in the film as his previous film with YRF, Mujhse Dosti Karoge had failed to make a mark at the box office. He was only keen to do the film if Yash Chopra or Aditya Chopra directed it.

Saif Ali Khan and Aftab Shivdasani were considered for the movie

It is said that at the early stage of the scripting, Saif Ali Khan and Aftab Shivdasani were being considered for the film. But none of them were approached for it. However, interestingly, in the sequel Saif Ali Khan has replaced Abhishek Bachchan and will be seen opposite Rani Mukerji as Bunty.

The song I’m in Love from Neal N Nikki was originally composed by Bunty Aur Babli

In Uday Chopra and Tanisha Mukherjee starrer Neal N Nikki, there’s a romantic track titled I’m in Love. Well, the song was originally composed for Bunty Aur Babli, but the makers decided not to use it in the film as it would not gel with the film’s theme.

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan was not the first choice for Kajra Re

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan’s song Kajra Re was surely one of the highlights of the film. However, it is said that the actress was not the first choice for it. The makers were considering roping in Sushmita Sen for the song.

Inspiration from Jassi Jaissi Koi Nahin

In one of the sequences, Rani Mukerji aka Babli is seen wearing horn-rimmed glasses and old fashioned clothes. Well, that look of the actress was inspired by the lead character of the TV show Jassi Jaissi Koi Nahin.