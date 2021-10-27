Website Logo
  • Wednesday, October 27, 2021
Trending Now:  
India Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 455,653
Total Cases 34,215,653
Today's Fatalities 585
Today's Cases 13,451
Pakistan Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 418,480
Total Cases 31,216,337
Today's Fatalities 3,998
Today's Cases 42,015
Sri Lanka Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 418,480
Total Cases 31,216,337
Today's Fatalities 3,998
Today's Cases 42,015
Bangladesh Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 418,480
Total Cases 31,216,337
Today's Fatalities 3,998
Today's Cases 42,015
UK Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 418,480
Total Cases 31,216,337
Today's Fatalities 3,998
Today's Cases 42,015
India corona update 
Total Fatalities 455,653
Total Cases 34,215,653
Today's Fatalities 585
Today's Cases 13,451

Business

Zee’s Subhash Chandra vows to ‘fight back’ for millions of viewers

FILE PHOTO: Subhash Chandra (Photo by Andrew H. Walker/Getty Images)

By: Pramod Thomas

MORE THAN two decades after a fight with Rupert Murdoch, Indian media tycoon Subhash Chandra has picked up another corporate battle for ‘millions of viewers’, according to a report in Bloomberg.

Chandra and his supporters are now fighting Atlanta-based Invesco Developing Markets Fund, Zee’s biggest shareholder with an 18 per cent stake, as it plans to remove his son Punit Goenka as its CEO, overhaul the board and get a new owner.

His family’s stake in Zee Entertainment is down to less than 4 per cent after he pledged shares to pare debt owed by his wider conglomerate Essel Group.

According to Bloomberg, Chandra,70, is now looking for ways to raise his family’s shareholding.

“I will fight back not for financial gains, but for the satisfaction that I am honest with millions of Zee viewers,” Chandra said in a recent interview.

Currently, Zee commands 17 per cent of the Indian media and entertainment market, reaching more than 600 million people. Its own streaming platform is a leader among local players with almost 73 million monthly active users. 

India’s entertainment market will grow almost 30 per cent to $29 billion by 2023, Ernst & Young estimates. That gives local players like Zee a newfound appeal, the report added.

The market value of Zee has halved to about $4 billion from its 2018 peak, bogged down by debt raising at the group level and share pledging by the founders.

Chandra recently alleged that the US fund has a “certain larger design” to take over the empire he founded. Invesco has stuck to its demand for a shareholder meeting to fire Chandra’s son from the board and as CEO, saying the company’s founders were enriching themselves at the expense of ordinary shareholders.

Zee has asked a court in Mumbai to block Invesco’s call for the shareholder meeting.

After Invesco’s attempt to facilitate a buyout of Zee in March by Reliance Industries, fell through, it sought the ouster of Goenka.

Chandra countered by announcing on September 22 that Zee has entered friendly merger talks with Sony Group Corp., which has been scouting for Indian assets for some time.

The terms of the non-binding Sony deal, with a 90-day exclusive period, allow Chandra’s family to raise its stake to 20 per cent. Zee has said a merger with Sony is the best deal on the table, but it is open to offers from other bidders, the Bloomberg report further said.

According to analysts, Zee will need the approval of 75 per cent of its shareholders for the merger to go through.

A successful deal would more than double Sony’s market share in India to about 25 per cent. Reports also suggest that Reliance can theoretically return to the race if Invesco manages to revamp Zee’s board which then seeks fresh merger proposals.

Two decades ago, Chandra had the upper hand in the fight with Murdoch. The venture was doing well partly because of the Hindi soap operas and Bollywood content Zee brought to the table.

Eastern Eye

Related Stories

HEADLINE STORY
Sunak promises more spending as UK emerges from pandemic
Business
OneWeb partners with Saudi company to provide satellite network
INDIA
Tata’s Vistara extends partnership with Lufthansa
INDIA
Nykaa targets $7bn valuation as IPO opens this week
UK
Sunak to unfreeze public sector wages, Treasury says
UK
Nitin Passi’s Missguided seeks emergency funds to survive
UK
Owners savour relaxed rules for restaurants
INDIA
Bollywood stars, Indian celebrities launch NFTs amid global craze
UK
Tata Steel seeks to reduce energy bills with new generator at Wales site
INDIA
Reliance Industries’ quarter earnings beat estimates
UK
Asda looking to raise £500m
US
Holmes was the ‘final decision-making authority’ at Theranos, confirms former employee
Eastern Eye

Videos

Emraan Hashmi, Nikita Dutta and others attend the trailer launch…
Priyanshu Painyuli on Rashmi Rocket, experience of working with Taapsee…
Taapsee Pannu on Rashmi Rocket, her physical transformation, trolls and…
;

HH Swami Chidanand Saraswatiji launches free oxygen drive

DONATE NOW

CORONA VIRUS DOWNING STREET BRIEFING
Barnie Choudhury - Easterneye

Conversation with Sadiq Khan,Mayor of London

Current Issue
SUBSCRIBE NOW DIGITAL ARCHIVE
Most Popular
UK South Asians five times more prone to diabetes, experts…
Widow of millionaire battles four stepchildren for her share
Roy praises bowlers for England’s second T20 World Cup win
Sunak promises more spending as UK emerges from pandemic
UK vows to restore foreign aid budget after cuts
India probes Kashmir students for cheering Pakistan cricket win