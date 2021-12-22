ZEE5 to release Salman Khan and Aayush Sharma’s Antim: The Final Truth digitally

By: Mohnish Singh

The recently released Bollywood film Antim: The Final Truth (2021) is set to premiere on ZEE5 on December 24, the streamer announced Wednesday.

The film hit the screens on November 26 and received positive response from critics and audiences alike. It stars Salman Khan, Aayush Sharma, and Mahima Makwana in important roles.

Directed by Mahesh Manjrekar, the action thriller is the official adaptation of the award-winning Marathi-language film Mulshi Pattern (2017). Produced by Salman Khan Films and distributed by ZEE Studios, Antim did commercially well at the ticket window.

In a statement, a spokesperson for Salman Khan Films said the team is looking forward to the digital release of the film on ZEE5. “The audience gave an overwhelming response to the theatrical release of Antim: The Final Truth. We are happy that they can now watch the film at their convenience and post the success of Radhe (2021), what better platform than ZEE5 to premiere it,” the spokesperson said.

Antim narrates the story of two individuals with differing ideologies who belong to two divergent worlds, leading to a nail-biting finale.

Manish Kalra, Chief Business Officer, ZEE5 India said they are thrilled to once again team up with Khan post their previous two movies Radhe and Kaagaz (2021), which the actor produced.

“We at ZEE5 are focused on curating and creating good quality content to entertain the audience and bringing their favourite stars to their screens. It gives us great pleasure to associate with Salman Khan and Salman Khan Films once again after the tremendous success of Kaagaz and Radhe on ZEE5. We are proud to not only present Antim: The Final Truth to fans, just before their most loved actor’s birthday. We are eagerly looking forward to the premiere and hope that all Salman Khan fans cherish this birthday gift,” Kalra said.

“It was heart-warming to see the response the film received in theatres after a long time, now as the film hits ZEE5, we are glad that it would reach a wider audience,” added Sharma’s spokesperson.

