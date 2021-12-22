Website Logo
  • Thursday, December 23, 2021
Trending Now:  
India Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 478,325
Total Cases 34,758,481
Today's Fatalities 318
Today's Cases 6,317
Pakistan Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 418,480
Total Cases 31,216,337
Today's Fatalities 3,998
Today's Cases 42,015
Sri Lanka Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 418,480
Total Cases 31,216,337
Today's Fatalities 3,998
Today's Cases 42,015
Bangladesh Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 418,480
Total Cases 31,216,337
Today's Fatalities 3,998
Today's Cases 42,015
UK Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 418,480
Total Cases 31,216,337
Today's Fatalities 3,998
Today's Cases 42,015
India corona update 
Total Fatalities 478,325
Total Cases 34,758,481
Today's Fatalities 318
Today's Cases 6,317

Entertainment

ZEE5 to release Salman Khan and Aayush Sharma’s Antim: The Final Truth digitally

Antim poster (Photo credit: Salman Khan/Twitter)

By: Mohnish Singh

The recently released Bollywood film Antim: The Final Truth (2021) is set to premiere on ZEE5 on December 24, the streamer announced Wednesday.

The film hit the screens on November 26 and received positive response from critics and audiences alike. It stars Salman Khan, Aayush Sharma, and Mahima Makwana in important roles.

Directed by Mahesh Manjrekar, the action thriller is the official adaptation of the award-winning Marathi-language film Mulshi Pattern (2017). Produced by Salman Khan Films and distributed by ZEE Studios, Antim did commercially well at the ticket window.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Aayush Sharma (@aaysharma)

In a statement, a spokesperson for Salman Khan Films said the team is looking forward to the digital release of the film on ZEE5. “The audience gave an overwhelming response to the theatrical release of Antim: The Final Truth. We are happy that they can now watch the film at their convenience and post the success of Radhe (2021), what better platform than ZEE5 to premiere it,” the spokesperson said.

Antim narrates the story of two individuals with differing ideologies who belong to two divergent worlds, leading to a nail-biting finale.

Manish Kalra, Chief Business Officer, ZEE5 India said they are thrilled to once again team up with Khan post their previous two movies Radhe and Kaagaz (2021), which the actor produced.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Aayush Sharma (@aaysharma)

“We at ZEE5 are focused on curating and creating good quality content to entertain the audience and bringing their favourite stars to their screens. It gives us great pleasure to associate with Salman Khan and Salman Khan Films once again after the tremendous success of Kaagaz and Radhe on ZEE5. We are proud to not only present Antim: The Final Truth to fans, just before their most loved actor’s birthday. We are eagerly looking forward to the premiere and hope that all Salman Khan fans cherish this birthday gift,” Kalra said.

“It was heart-warming to see the response the film received in theatres after a long time, now as the film hits ZEE5, we are glad that it would reach a wider audience,” added Sharma’s spokesperson.

Keep visiting this space over and again for more updates and reveals from the world of entertainment.

Eastern Eye

Related Stories

Entertainment
Tiger Shroff suffers eye injury while filming Ganapath in UK
Entertainment
Oscars 2022: Writing With Fire advances to next level; Pebbles out of the race
Entertainment
Ayushmann Khurrana: The audience today expects nothing but the best
Entertainment
Aanand L Rai: Will always push stories that are full of love
Entertainment
Kangana Ranaut’s Dhaakad postponed to May 2022
Entertainment
Dulquer Salmaan’s Hey Sinamika to arrive on February 25
Entertainment
Rakul Preet Singh wraps up filming Chhatriwali
Entertainment
Saqib Saleem’s Crackdown 2 goes before cameras
Entertainment
Amar Chotai enters the Bollywood scene with his single Bisrat Naahi Maa
Entertainment
12 Months. 10 Cities. 1 Suitcase. Meet the 34-year-old NRI singer-songwriter who underwent…
Entertainment
Probe agency summons Aishwarya Rai Bachchan in Panama Papers leak case
INTERVIEWS
“My experience working on The Resident has been nothing short of a dream,”…
Eastern Eye

Videos

Mrunal Thakur on Dhamaka, experience of working with Kartik Aaryan,…
Nushrratt Bharuccha on Chhorii, pressure of comparison with Lapachhapi, upcoming…
Abhimanyu Dassani on Meenakshi Sundareshwar, how his mom Bhagyashree reacted…
;

HH Swami Chidanand Saraswatiji launches free oxygen drive

DONATE NOW

CORONA VIRUS DOWNING STREET BRIEFING
Barnie Choudhury - Easterneye

Conversation with Sadiq Khan,Mayor of London

Most Popular
Tiger Shroff suffers eye injury while filming Ganapath in UK
Oscars 2022: Writing With Fire advances to next level; Pebbles…
Ayushmann Khurrana: The audience today expects nothing but the best
ZEE5 to release Salman Khan and Aayush Sharma’s Antim: The…
Aanand L Rai: Will always push stories that are full…
Chelsea dentist jailed for domestic violence
Current Issue
SUBSCRIBE NOW DIGITAL ARCHIVE