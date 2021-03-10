Exclusive: “I have never believed in competition or comparison,” says Mosagallu actress Mahima Makwana

By: Mohnish Singh







Actress Mahima Makwana is fast becoming one of the best young actresses of her generation. From shy and introverted Rachna Tripathi in ZEE TV’s Sapne Suhane Ladakpan Ke (2012-2015) to innocent Zoya caught in the web of human trafficking in Eros Now’s streaming show Flesh (2020), the actress is just getting better and better with each performance.

She is presently looking forward to the theatrical release of her next film Mosagallu, co-starring Vishnu Manchu and Kajal Aggarwal. The bilingual film, directed by Jeffrey Gee Chin, enter theatres on March 19. What makes the film special for the young actress is the fact that it is set for a pan-India release.

In the run-up to the release of Mosagallu, Mahima Makwana talks to Eastern Eye about her role in the film, what led her to come onboard, people she looks up to in her industry, her most rewarding role so far, and much, much more.







Tell us something about your upcoming film Mosagallu?

Mosagallu is a thriller that revolves around the world of tech support. As soon as I heard the narration, I knew it was a powerful story that had never been touched before. I am sure it will keep you on the edge of your seats. The trailer is out and people are already showering their love and showing interest in the film.

The film is based on a true event, right?







Yes, it is based on a real story, a huge internet cyber scam that took place a couple of years ago and shook the world. The most interesting part of the project is that it is bilingual. We shot it in two different languages, English and Telugu. While the English version will take some time in reaching theatres, you can enjoy the film in Telugu after a few days from now.

What do you play in the Mosagallu?

I play the character of Soha in the film. She is confident, smart, and aware of what is happening around her. This role adds to my kitty of playing different characters and being a part of stories like this one.







Mosagallu also features popular names like Vishnu Manchu and Kajal Aggarwal. How do you ensure that you stand out in a star-studded project like this?

I have never believed in competition or comparison. I rather put in all the energy in trying to make the “character” shine the brightest. I just need to ensure that I am honest with my work, ethical on the sets, and justify what I have been assigned. So, when all your body, brain, heart and soul are focussing on these aspects, there is no chance that you get to think about “How to outshine other actors”.

How are you feeling that the makers have decided to release the film on the pan-India level?

Nothing like a pan-India release! Language is not a barrier when it comes to art; the story will definitely reach out to people across the country. I am really excited to see the response. This film is a product of sheer hard work and passion. After the pandemic and closure of cinemas for months, people all really pumped up to enjoy the big screen experience. I feel elated to say this, “See you all in the cinemas.”

What is your biggest fear about becoming famous at such a young age?

One major learning I have had at a very young age is to overcome fear. So rather than calling it fear, I would call it a challenge. Fame is peripheral. Once you know that true power lies in building a strong core, you tend to enjoy the challenges.

Who do you look up to in your industry?

There is a long list of people who I look up to, from directors like Shoojit Sircar, Anurag Kashyap, Shankar, and Mani Ratnam to actors like late Smita Patil Ji, Tabu, Neeraj Kabi, Ranbir Kapoor, and so on. There is a lot to learn from each one of them. I believe in learning from life, learning from people we meet or work with. There is so much experience stored in every individual. You can easily derive out what to do and more importantly what not to do in life or career.

What is one thing you hope you see changed about the industry?

I feel there should be a systematic approach towards the overall functioning of the industry. It will help in the entry/exit patterns of all workers. It might give much-needed social and financial security to workers, filter out the inessential, and gradually improve the quality of ever-evolving cinema in our country.

What has been the most rewarding role to date for you?

Every character has been special. Having said that, one role that has been the most rewarding is that of Anami I played on Rishton Ka Chakravyuh and also Zoya, a girl who gets trafficked in the racket on FLESH (2020) for Eros Now.

Who would you most like to collaborate with next and why?

I would like to collaborate with great scriptwriters and visionary filmmakers like Mani Ratnam, Imtiaz Ali, etc. Trust me, the list is really long.

What else is in the pipeline for you?

There are a few projects lined up, a major announcement to be made soon. Till then, I would love the audience to enjoy my 2017 Telugu film Venkatapuram, which has recently been released on Amazon Prime Video.

Mosagallu is set for its grand theatrical release on March 19, 2021.





