  • Thursday, December 23, 2021
India Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 478,759
Total Cases 34,765,976
Today's Fatalities 434
Today's Cases 7,495
Entertainment

ZEE5 Global launches the trailer of upcoming dramedy Kaun Banegi Shikharwati

Poster of Kaun Banegi Shikharwati (Photo credit: ZEE5)

By: Mohnish Singh

ZEE5 Global on Thursday launched the trailer of Kaun Banegi Shikharwati.

Produced by Applause Entertainment in association with Emmay Entertainment and directed by Gauravv Chawla and Ananya Banerjee, the series stars Naseeruddin Shah, Soha Ali Khan, Lara Dutta, Anya Singh, Raghubir Yadav, Kritika Kamra, Cyrus Sahukar, and Varun Thakur in pivotal roles.

Kaun Banegi Shikharwati is a dramedy based on the life of the Royal King (Naseeruddin Shah) and his dysfunctional family. The trailer itself gives audiences a glimpse of all the madness one can expect in the series. The intriguing trailer takes one through the exhilarating journey of Raja Mrityunjay and his daughters Devyani, Gayatri, Kamini, and Uma who all come together after years to save the Shikharwati.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by ZEE5 (@zee5)

Talking about the series, Soha Ali Khan shared, “I have been looking forward to doing something out of the box and Kaun Banegi Shikharwati turned out to be exactly what I wanted. The script was the first thing that caught my attention and of course, the talented star cast! I am sure the families who will watch our series will be able to relate. Hope they enjoy watching the trailer and the series which premieres 7th January on ZEE5.”

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by ZEE5 (@zee5)

Lara Dutta said, “It was such a refreshing experience shooting for this series with such great co-stars who together are a mad bunch to handle. Family dramas might be common, but this dysfunctional family is unlike any you have seen before, and we can’t wait for everyone to join this crazy family on their crazy adventures only on ZEE5.”

Anya Singh shared, “It was an enriching experience for me shooting with such talented actors. They have pushed me to give my best and I hope audiences enjoy my work and our bond when they see the show. Lockdown has made us realise the importance of family and this show embodies the same sentiments that no matter how angry and upset you might be with a loved one, life is too short to hold onto grudges. That’s what I want everyone to take back from this series.”

Kritika Kamra shared, “With Kaun Banegi Shikharwati, I got 3 sisters for life, and I couldn’t have asked for more. The shoot was a laughter riot, and I hope the chemistry between us sisters translates well onto the screen as well. While the show will make you laugh and cry, it will also make you want to reunite with your loved ones for that tight, warm hug. So, do watch it on ZEE5 with your loved ones.”

Kaun Banegi Shikharwati premieres on January 7, 2022, only on ZEE5.

Eastern Eye

Eastern Eye

