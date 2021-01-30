Kritika Kamra to star in the web series Dongri To Dubai

By Murtuza Iqbal







After impressing everyone with her performances on the Television, Kritika Kamra is now all set to rule the digital world. The actress was recently seen in Tandav and impressed everyone with her performance in it, and now, she is all set to star in one more web series titled Dongri To Dubai.

According to a report in Mid-day, Angira Dhar was supposed to play the role of Haseena Parkar in the web series, but her dates are clashing with Ajay Devgn’s Mayday, and that’s why she had to opt of the project. And now, Kritika will play the role.

A source told the tabloid, “Angira has to report to the set of Ajay Devgn’s directorial venture Mayday now. Since the makers of Dongri to Dubai required the same dates, the actor, after much deliberation, decided to let go of the series.”







“After a fresh set of auditions, the makers zeroed in on Kritika. It’s an important character that influences the proceedings, and demands a strong performer,” the source added.

The web series is based on Hussain Zaidi’s book Dongri To Dubai, and Avinash Tiwary will be seen playing the role of Dawood Ibrahim in it. The shooting of the series had kickstarted in early 2020, but due to the pandemic it was put on a hold, and recently it was resumed.







It is produce by Farhan Akhtar and Ritesh Sidhwani under their banner Excel Entertainment, and it is being directed by Shujaat Saudagar.





