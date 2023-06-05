Website Logo
  • Monday, June 05, 2023
Entertainment

ZEE5 announces world digital Premiere of Hatyapuri

Directed by Sandip Ray, the blockbuster film is all set to stream on ZEE5 from 2nd June 2023

Hatyapuri Poster

By: Mohnish Singh

ZEE5, India’s largest home-grown video streaming platform, announced the world digital premiere of the Bengali film, Hatyapuri. After the roaring success of Projapati, Boudi Canteen, and Shrimati, the platform is bringing forth another content-driven, critically acclaimed film.

Directed by Sandip Ray (son of Satyajit Ray), Hatyapuri is one of the many memorable Feluda stories written by Satyajit Ray. It is now being recreated by Sandip with a brand-new cast which includes Indraneil Sengupta, Abhijit Guha, and Ayush Das as Feluda, Jatayu, and Topshe respectively. The film also stars Paran Bandyopadhyay, Bharat Kaul, Shaheb Chatterjee, and Subhasish Mukherjee among others, and is set to premiere on ZEE5 on 2nd June 2023.

Produced by Ghosal Media and Entertainment and Shadow Films, Hatyapuri chronicles the journey of the trio – Feluda, Jatayu, and Topse – who go to Puri for a leisure vacation and encounter a manuscript-loving man who collects ancient manuscripts as his hobby. They further learn that these manuscripts are priceless, but there’s a buyer waiting for him to sell them. The trip takes an unforeseen turn when the three musketeers get involved in investigating a murder that has taken place in the coastal town during their stay. Sandip Ray has returned to the ‘Whodunit’ format with this film as in case of Hatyapuri, viewers will be left to imagine who the villains could be and for Feluda to get to the bottom of the case and fathom the mystery.

Manish Kalra, Chief Business Officer, ZEE5 India said, “We at ZEE5 are curating the Bengali slate keeping in mind the growing appetite of Bengali OTT viewers’ for high-octane, edge-of-the-seat entertainment presented in a contemporary avatar. Our next film, Hatyapuri is a recreation of one of the many memorable Feluda stories but with a modern twist. Bengalis have the highest regard for Satyajit Ray’s creation of Feluda character and keeping that in mind, we at ZEE5 have curated our content library and added titles like Sonar Kella, Joy Baba Felunath and Shabhash Feluda which have performed exceptionally well for us. We are sure that our latest addition, Hatyapuri too will strike a chord with the viewers and appeal to the global fans of Satyajit Ray”.

Director Sandip Ray said, “I had few expectations from Hatyapuri’s release. I wanted the audience to find the film interesting and worth their time and I wanted them to accept the new trio. The acceptance bit was quite important to me, and I am glad that the viewers loved and accepted the trio with open arms. Now with the film’s world digital premiere on ZEE5, I hope that more people discover the film and watch it as it is quite a walk down memory lane for fans of Satyajit Ray”.

Actor Indraneil Sengupta said, “I was keen to play the character of Feluda for a long time and I kept pushing myself on Sandip sir with the hope that he considers me for the role. So, I am glad that he gave me this opportunity and entrusted me with such an integral character in history. I hope that I lived up to his and the audience’s expectations as I gave my all to the character while ensuring that I maintain authenticity and don’t imitate actors who have played Feluda before me. Now with Hatyapuri’s World Digital Premiere on ZEE5, I hope that more and more people watch this film and give it their love”.

Get ready to watch Hatyapuri from 2nd June only on ZEE5!

Eastern Eye

Eastern Eye

