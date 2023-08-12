Zak Zorro talks about his newly launched album ‘Dil Out Of Sense’

Dil Out Of Sense is a collection of emotions, each track crafted to cater to different moods and feelings.

Zak Zorro

By: Mohnish Singh

In an era where music serves as the ultimate escape from the mundane, Zak Zorro has once again proven his prowess as a musical virtuoso with his much-anticipated album, Dil Out Of Sense.

The album, consisting of eleven vibrant tracks, each exuding distinct energy, has already started creating waves within the music industry and among fans alike.

Dil Out Of Sense is a collection of emotions, each track crafted to cater to different moods and feelings.

From the soulful catchy tunes of “Dil Challee” to the high-energy, foot-tapping beats of “Dhoom Dhoom”, Zak showcases his versatility as an artist.

The album title track, “Dil Out Of Sense”, encapsulates the essence of carefree living and cherishing life’s moments without overthinking.

“Husn Walon” celebrates beauty, with a rap that makes you groove your head, while “Nakhre Niraley” infuses a dash of sass and attitude of a girl showing her Nakhre. ”

Tere Peechay” delves into its trendy beats and feeling of being drawn to someone, but with that catchy tune while “Zamana Yeh Kharaab Hai” offers a thought-provoking commentary on how you should keep your own plans with yourself and be confident and not say to the world as they will spread negativity over you.

Zak Zorro doesn’t shy away from injecting a dose of fun and quirkiness into the album. Tracks like “Bachna” and “Itna Zeher” exude a light-hearted vibe, perfect for those moments when you just want to let loose and make yourself lost with your own vibe which will also take you down to the memory lane for your special one. On the flip side, “Bhootni” taps into the mysterious and enigmatic side of human relationships.

The album concludes on a high note with “Dil Toh Kamina”, a song that resonates with anyone who’s ever felt a bit mischievous or playful in matters of the heart.

Zak Zorro on his album says, “I am very happy that my album Dil Out Of Sense is finally out. Me and my entire team and I have really worked very hard on each and every song for over years to bring this masterpiece to my lovely audience who has always loved me and loved my music with open arms. Each song has a different story to tell and that’s what happens when your Heart just goes out of sense and Dil Out of Sense is all about that. I just hope that more and more audience love this song and accept it.”

He further revealed, “My songs from Dil out of Sense can bring a perfect dimension to Bollywood film and I really hope and await that soon any one of these songs will be played in a Bollywood film and that would be a big surprise to everyone so just stay tuned.”

Zak Zorro has masterfully woven together a tapestry of emotions, melodies, and rhythms that cater to every mood and occasion. Whether you’re looking to groove on the dance floor or introspect in solitude, this album has a song for you.