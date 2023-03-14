Website Logo
  • Tuesday, March 14, 2023
Trending Now:  

Entertainment

Zaan Khan to feature in Tulsi Kumar’s upcoming music video Tu Mera

The song is set to be launched on 15th March.

Zaan Khan with Tulsi Kumar

By: Mohnish Singh

Popular film and TV actor Zaan Khan is set to feature in a music video titled “Tu Mera,” sung by Tulsi Kumar.

Zaan is one of those actors who has always cut the arc perfectly through his acting skills and his stints as a lead in shows have always won audiences’ hearts.

And recently, the actor took to his official Instagram handle and uploaded the teaser of the upcoming banger with Tulsi Kumar. Within 24 hours, Zaan has updated all with the official teaser and poster and announced the date of the music video launch which is going to be on 15th of the March.

The actor’s caption on the first post says, “A little surprise awaits you from @tulsikumar15 Are you ready for the first song from #TrulyKonnected? #TuMera is coming soon. Stay tuned guys.”

It gives us a hint of this project is going to be filled up with a string of blockbuster music videos for which all the Zaan fans are waiting eagerly and this collab will surely bring havoc in the music industry after a long wait.

Meanwhile, the buzz around the song is very strong and loyal fans of Zaan Khan are rooting for this song to surpass all the previous records, stay tuned for more updates.

Eastern Eye

Related Stories

Entertainment
Makers drop new song from Kapil Sharma’s Zwigato
Entertainment
Jackky Bhagnani takes complete charge of Pooja Entertainment’s Bade Miyan Chote Miyan
Entertainment
Eye Spy: ‘Beauty gets the attention, personality gets the heart’
NEWS
Amitabh Bachchan delighted as India scores two big wins at Oscars 2023
NEWS
Malala lauded for her response to Jimmy Kimmel’s query about Harry Styles spitting on Chris…
FEATURES
Oscars 2023: Deepika to the RRR team, here’s what the South Asian celebrities wore
Entertainment
How Naatu Naatu and The Elephant Whisperers big win at Oscars augur well…
HEADLINE STORY
Indian politicians cutting across party lines hail double Oscar win
NEWS
Deepika stuns in a purple dress at Oscar after-party (Photos)
FILM
Naatu Naatu singer Rahul Sipligunj’s parents react to Oscar win: ‘A moment of…
Entertainment
Oscars 2023: SRK calls RRR and The Elephant Whisperers win ‘truly inspirational’
HEADLINE STORY
Oscars 2023: RRR song Naatu Naatu wins Best Original Song
Eastern Eye

Videos

Mrunal Thakur on Dhamaka, experience of working with Kartik Aaryan,…
Nushrratt Bharuccha on Chhorii, pressure of comparison with Lapachhapi, upcoming…
Abhimanyu Dassani on Meenakshi Sundareshwar, how his mom Bhagyashree reacted…
Current Issue
SUBSCRIBE NOW DIGITAL ARCHIVE

CORONA VIRUS DOWNING STREET BRIEFING
Barnie Choudhury - Easterneye

Conversation with Sadiq Khan,Mayor of London

HH Swami Chidanand Saraswatiji launches free oxygen drive

DONATE NOW