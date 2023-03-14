Zaan Khan to feature in Tulsi Kumar’s upcoming music video Tu Mera

The song is set to be launched on 15th March.

Zaan Khan with Tulsi Kumar

By: Mohnish Singh

Popular film and TV actor Zaan Khan is set to feature in a music video titled “Tu Mera,” sung by Tulsi Kumar.

Zaan is one of those actors who has always cut the arc perfectly through his acting skills and his stints as a lead in shows have always won audiences’ hearts.

And recently, the actor took to his official Instagram handle and uploaded the teaser of the upcoming banger with Tulsi Kumar. Within 24 hours, Zaan has updated all with the official teaser and poster and announced the date of the music video launch which is going to be on 15th of the March.

The actor’s caption on the first post says, “A little surprise awaits you from @tulsikumar15 Are you ready for the first song from #TrulyKonnected? #TuMera is coming soon. Stay tuned guys.”

It gives us a hint of this project is going to be filled up with a string of blockbuster music videos for which all the Zaan fans are waiting eagerly and this collab will surely bring havoc in the music industry after a long wait.

Meanwhile, the buzz around the song is very strong and loyal fans of Zaan Khan are rooting for this song to surpass all the previous records, stay tuned for more updates.