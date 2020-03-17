Yuvraj Singh would love to see Siddhant Chaturvedi play him onscreen

Yuvraj Singh is one of the most popular batsmen in the world with a fan following spread all across the globe. He is a youth cricket icon whose eventful life certainly makes for a good biopic. There are many people who would just love to see a biopic on his life filled with several highs and lows. So, who do you think could play him onscreen?

Recently, when the great sportsman was asked the same question that who he would like to see play him on celluloid, he said that Siddhant Chaturvedi, the breakout star from the film Gully Boy (2019), would be a good choice.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Siddhant Chaturvedi (@siddhantchaturvedi) on Dec 31, 2019 at 5:58am PST

“See, that is the director’s job to decide. If it is going to be a Bollywood film, then Siddhant Chaturvedi is a good option. I would love to see him in the film,” said Yuvraj Singh when asked who he would like to see play him in a film.

This is indeed a big thing for a newcomer like Siddhant Chaturvedi who is just a one film old. Chaturvedi made his silver screen debut with Zoya Akhtar’s critically and commercially successful film Gully Boy. The movie was a huge success at the box-office and made him a household name in no time.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Siddhant Chaturvedi (@siddhantchaturvedi) on Feb 12, 2020 at 6:53am PST

After the huge success of Gully Boy, Siddhant Chaturvedi went on to sign Bunty Aur Babli 2, a sequel to Yash Raj Films’ 2005 hit Bunty Aur Babli. The sequel also stars Rani Mukerji, Saif Ali Khan and Sharvari in important roles.

After Bunty Aur Babli 2, Chaturvedi will be seen in an untitled film by Dharma Productions. To be directed by Shakun Batra of Kapoor & Sons (2016) fame, the movie also stars Deepika Padukone and Ananya Panday in lead roles. The project begins production soon.