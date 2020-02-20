Young girls urged to take up roles in business sector

by LAUREN CODLING

YOUNG GIRLS have been urged to consider careers in London’s financial district by senior women in the profession, as a major event encouraging gender equality in business took place in the capital last week.

The She Can Be (SCB) project, held last Thursday (13), was organised to improve gender equality in the City, London’s most prominent financial and business district.

Run by the Lord Mayor’s Appeal, the initiative invited young girls to speak with City employees from major companies with the intention of inspiring them to consider roles in the business sector. Young women aged between 15-18 attended the event at Canary Wharf ’s East Wintergarden last Thursday (13).

The event comes following concerns that girls could not see a future for themselves within the business sector.

According to a SCB benchmark survey, 51 per cent believed the City was more a place for men to work than women.

Two of the SCB ‘real models’ in attendance at the event included Julie Dang, corporate social responsibility (CSR) programme co-ordinator at Canary Wharf Group (CWG), and Esosa Evbuomwan, client relations & operations manager at Institutional Investor.

Both agree the misconception that men are more successful in the City could be off-putting for young girls.

Historically there are far more men in roles in the City and Canary Wharf than there are women, Dang explained. So, young women could presume that men are more likely to be successful in these fields.

“There is a common phrase that ‘if you can’t see it, you can’t be it’ and if young women feel underrepresented, this attitude could breed adversely,” Dang told Eastern Eye. “This is why we need to empower young women to see that the City and Canary Wharf as not only a viable, but exciting career option for them, to inspire them to realise and polish the skills they already have, build their confidence, and encourage them to explore different industries and roles they may

not know much about.”

Evbuomwan added: “I think people still see (the City) as a ‘boys club’.”

A 2018 Girlguiding Girls’ survey showed the majority of girls (67 per cent) believed they did not have the same chances in the workplace as

men. It also found 73 per cent of young women agreed that women have to work much harder than men to succeed.

Both expressed keenness for young girls to explore the different career options and advised they do not feel discouraged by stereotypes attitudes of men working primarily in business.

“Don’t let any ‘no’s stop you,” Evbuomwan advised. “Not everything works out the first, second or third, time. Just keep trying.”

Dang recommended researching roles which may be of interest.

“Find out what the role entails, what qualifications and training you need, the salary range, and any career progression opportunities,” Dang said. “If you want something, you have to be willing to come out of your comfort zone to achieve it.”

Dang, who has been working in the CSR team at Canary Wharf Group for nearly three years, stressed it has worked hard to be more inclusive. For instance, the Group publishes an annual review process to measure where they are improving and where they can focus to attract, develop and retain female talent.

Evbuomwan said she wished she had had a similar project such as SCB to take part in when she was younger. Getting involved with the initiative was a way she felt she could give back and help the younger

generation. “I’ve been involved in a few mentorship schemes over the years, and this seemed like a great project,” she said.

Dang echoed similar sentiments. As corporate partners of the Lord Mayor’s Appeal, CWG had the opportunity to get involved with several initiatives, including the SCB event. One of Dang’s main responsibilities was to highlight careers and job opportunities within the business, the SCB fell “perfectly within her remit”.

“It was something I feel passionate to promote, especially since I was also unsure of what career path to take when I was in school,” she said.

Firms that took part in the event included Albourne Partners; Allianz Global Investors; Capgemini; Cleary Gottlieb Steen & Hamilton; Euromoney; Fidelity International; M&G Prudential; Polar Capital; Quilter Cheviot; and Standard Chartered, among others.