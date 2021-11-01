Website Logo
  • Monday, November 01, 2021
Trending Now:  
India Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 458,437
Total Cases 34,285,814
Today's Fatalities 251
Today's Cases 12,514
Pakistan Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 418,480
Total Cases 31,216,337
Today's Fatalities 3,998
Today's Cases 42,015
Sri Lanka Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 418,480
Total Cases 31,216,337
Today's Fatalities 3,998
Today's Cases 42,015
Bangladesh Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 418,480
Total Cases 31,216,337
Today's Fatalities 3,998
Today's Cases 42,015
UK Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 418,480
Total Cases 31,216,337
Today's Fatalities 3,998
Today's Cases 42,015
India corona update 
Total Fatalities 458,437
Total Cases 34,285,814
Today's Fatalities 251
Today's Cases 12,514

CRICKET

‘You need a break’: Bumrah says India suffering ‘bubble fatigue’

Jasprit Bumrah during India’s Super 12 match against New Zealand in T20 World Cup. (REUTERS/Hamad I Mohammed)

By: Sattwik Biswal

INDIA are struggling from ‘bubble fatigue’ amid the Covid-19 pandemic and the players are feeling the effects of being on the road for six months, fast bowler Jasprit Bumrah said after their second loss at the Twenty20 World Cup.

India slumped to fifth in Group II after losing to New Zealand by eight wickets in the Super 12 stage on Sunday (31) and even winning the remaining three matches may not be enough to earn a place in the semifinals.

The players have been on the road since the Indian Premier League (IPL) season began in April. The Test team also toured England before the Covid-hit IPL resumed in the United Arab Emirates in September.

When asked if the team were fatigued after the IPL season, which concluded a week before the World Cup, Bumrah told reporters: “Absolutely, sometimes you need a break. You miss your family. You’ve been on the road for six months.

“So all of that sometimes play on the back of your mind. But when you’re on the field, you don’t think of all those things … Obviously staying in a bubble and staying away from your family for such a long period of time does play a role.

“The BCCI also tried their best to make us feel comfortable … It’s a difficult time. There’s a pandemic going on, so we try to adapt but sometimes bubble fatigue, mental fatigue also creeps in.”

India slumped to 48 for 4 in the 11th over against New Zealand and Bumrah said the batting unit was trying to score quick runs because they felt dew would be a factor for bowlers in the run chase.

“We tried to give us some cushion. We wanted to get extra runs that could give us an advantage in the second innings,” Bumrah said.

(Reuters)

Eastern Eye

Related Stories

HEADLINE STORY
T20 World Cup: Kohli-led India blasted after loss to New Zealand
HEADLINE STORY
Rashid fit and firing in England’s quest to win T20 World Cup
Sports
Pakistan’s Babar in ‘severe distress’ over ill mother
HEADLINE STORY
Kohli admits India ‘not brave enough’ as World Cup hopes fade
Sports
‘Analyse, move forward’, says Bumrah after second World Cup loss
Sports
Boult stars as New Zealand thrash India in T20 World Cup
CRICKET
Kohli lashes out at ‘spineless’ online abuse, backs Shami
Sports
Miller, Rabada pull off South Africa’s thrilling chase against Sri Lanka
HEADLINE STORY
Buttler, Woakes help England pummel Australia
Sports
Tall story as Holder catch breaks Bangladesh hearts
Sports
De Kock affair brings South Africa ‘closer together’
Sports
Asif Ali smashes Pakistan to World Cup win over Afghanistan
Eastern Eye

Videos

Emraan Hashmi, Nikita Dutta and others attend the trailer launch…
Priyanshu Painyuli on Rashmi Rocket, experience of working with Taapsee…
Taapsee Pannu on Rashmi Rocket, her physical transformation, trolls and…
;

HH Swami Chidanand Saraswatiji launches free oxygen drive

DONATE NOW

CORONA VIRUS DOWNING STREET BRIEFING
Barnie Choudhury - Easterneye

Conversation with Sadiq Khan,Mayor of London

Current Issue
SUBSCRIBE NOW DIGITAL ARCHIVE
Most Popular
Muslim woman’s Krishna art ‘a symbol of social harmony’
Films to look forward to in November 2021
Songs of the Earth film sounds note of caution
Sooryavanshi: Poster of Akshay Kumar and Katrina Kaif starrer showcased…
Birmingham: Health chief nominated for national award
Keerthy Suresh’s Good Luck Sakhi gets a new release date