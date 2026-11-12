Skip to content
Search

Latest Stories

Submit Guest Post

‘Yes, Dear’ star Anthony Clark dies at 62: What we know about his final days and career

The comedian's final phone conversation with his former co-star has added a personal touch to tributes

Anthony Clark

Anthony Clark, remembered for his role as Greg Warner in Yes, Dear

Instagram/aurathrill
Bharath Sathyajith
By Bharath SathyajithNov 12, 2026
Bharath Sathyajith
See Full Bio

Highlights

  • The actor and comedian died aged 62, with reports linking his death to pneumonia complications.
  • Co-star Mike O'Malley revealed they had spoken just three weeks before his death.
  • Clark was best known for playing Greg Warner in the sitcom Yes, Dear.

American actor and comedian Anthony Clark, known for his role in the CBS sitcom Yes, Dear, has died aged 62. His death has prompted tributes from former co-stars and friends, who have remembered his humour and warmth.

Clark died on November 10, with reports linking his death to pneumonia complications. His friend and former co-star Mike O'Malley shared the news through an emotional tribute.

What happened in Anthony Clark's final days?

O'Malley revealed that he had spoken to Clark on the phone just three weeks before his death. During the conversation, Clark made O'Malley and his wife Lisa laugh, continuing a tradition that had defined their friendship.

He also recalled first watching Clark perform stand-up comedy at The Comedy Connection in Boston during the 1990s, where the comedian regularly attracted large audiences.

Clark's manager Barry Katz and comedian Nick Swardson also paid tribute, remembering his ability to bring happiness and laughter to those around him.

A career beyond 'Yes, Dear'

Born in Lynchburg, Virginia, on April 4, 1964, Clark studied mass communications at Emerson College in Boston before building a career in stand up comedy.

He later moved into television, securing a leading role in NBC's Boston Common, which ran from 1996 to 1997. He also appeared in films including The Rock (1996).

However, his biggest breakthrough came in 2000 when he was cast as Greg Warner in Yes, Dear.

The sitcom followed Greg and his wife Kim as they navigated family life alongside Kim's sister Christine and her husband Jimmy, played by O'Malley.

Clark appeared throughout the show's six seasons, which ended in 2006 after 122 episodes.

He also hosted the fourth season of NBC's Last Comic Standing in 2006.

Remembering their friendship, Yes, Dear creator Greg Garcia recalled their recent conversations and Clark's encouragement as he explored stand up comedy. His tribute reflected the lasting impression Clark made on colleagues beyond his work on screen.

comediantributesstand-up comedyobituary
Add EasternEye As Your Trusted Source
preferred source on google news

Related News

Imran Perretta Bafta
Entertainment

Imran Perretta joins Bafta Breakthrough after success of debut film ​Ish​

Jade Asha, British-Mauritian actress
Entertainment

Jade Asha turns pregnancy experiences into award-winning romcom

shalini-adnani-movie
Entertainment

Shalini Adnani’s Our Share of Sand digs into the hidden cost of India’s building boom

Sarmad Khoosat’s Lali questions traditions around marriage
Entertainment

Sarmad Khoosat’s Lali questions traditions around marriage

More For You

Godzilla Minus Zero

Godzilla Minus Zero roars into the global box office

Instagram/nerd.fiction

‘Godzilla Minus Zero’: Can Japanese cinema give Hollywood’s biggest releases a run for their money?

Highlights:

  • The Japanese sequel has beaten several major Hollywood releases at the North American box office.
  • Its $31.6 million opening weekend set a record for a live action foreign-language film.
  • The film has already earned around $63 million worldwide.

Godzilla Minus Zero has emerged as one of the biggest theatrical releases of the year, outperforming several Hollywood releases and setting a record in North America.

The Takashi Yamazaki directed film opened with an estimated $31.6 million in North America over the first weekend, securing top position ahead of Warner Bros' animated film The Cat In The Hat, which collected $20.5 million.

Keep ReadingShow less