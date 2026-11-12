‘Yes, Dear’ star Anthony Clark dies at 62: What we know about his final days and career

Highlights



The actor and comedian died aged 62, with reports linking his death to pneumonia complications.

Co-star Mike O'Malley revealed they had spoken just three weeks before his death.

Clark was best known for playing Greg Warner in the sitcom Yes, Dear.

American actor and comedian Anthony Clark, known for his role in the CBS sitcom Yes, Dear, has died aged 62. His death has prompted tributes from former co-stars and friends, who have remembered his humour and warmth.

Clark died on November 10, with reports linking his death to pneumonia complications. His friend and former co-star Mike O'Malley shared the news through an emotional tribute.

What happened in Anthony Clark's final days?

O'Malley revealed that he had spoken to Clark on the phone just three weeks before his death. During the conversation, Clark made O'Malley and his wife Lisa laugh, continuing a tradition that had defined their friendship.

He also recalled first watching Clark perform stand-up comedy at The Comedy Connection in Boston during the 1990s, where the comedian regularly attracted large audiences.

Clark's manager Barry Katz and comedian Nick Swardson also paid tribute, remembering his ability to bring happiness and laughter to those around him.

A career beyond 'Yes, Dear'

Born in Lynchburg, Virginia, on April 4, 1964, Clark studied mass communications at Emerson College in Boston before building a career in stand up comedy.

He later moved into television, securing a leading role in NBC's Boston Common, which ran from 1996 to 1997. He also appeared in films including The Rock (1996).

However, his biggest breakthrough came in 2000 when he was cast as Greg Warner in Yes, Dear.

The sitcom followed Greg and his wife Kim as they navigated family life alongside Kim's sister Christine and her husband Jimmy, played by O'Malley.

Clark appeared throughout the show's six seasons, which ended in 2006 after 122 episodes.

He also hosted the fourth season of NBC's Last Comic Standing in 2006.

Remembering their friendship, Yes, Dear creator Greg Garcia recalled their recent conversations and Clark's encouragement as he explored stand up comedy. His tribute reflected the lasting impression Clark made on colleagues beyond his work on screen.