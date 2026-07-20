Jim Parsons says 'The Big Bang Theory' success came at a personal cost

Highlights

Jim Parsons has revealed he was "miserable" and "stressed" during much of his time on The Big Bang Theory.

The actor said he would not relive those years "for any amount of money".

A new spin-off, Stuart Fails to Save the Universe, is set to premiere next month.

For millions of viewers, Jim Parsons' portrayal of Sheldon Cooper made The Big Bang Theory one of television's biggest sitcoms. But behind the show's enormous success, the Emmy-winning actor says he was struggling with the pressure that came with it.

Reflecting on his 12-year run on the CBS comedy, Parsons said the experience included some of the best moments of his life, but also left him feeling "miserable" and constantly under stress.

Jim Parsons opens up about life behind the hit sitcom

Speaking on the All Out with Jon Dean YouTube podcast, Parsons admitted that the success of The Big Bang Theory came with emotional strain.

"I was not happy," he said. "I was stressed. I felt that there were so many plates I was supposed to be keeping in the air and that the success and the good things of life that were happening were only due to this overworking, discipline and whatever."

Looking back, Parsons said he now realises there were "many ways" in which he was unhappy during that period, even though his career was thriving.

'I wouldn't go back for any amount of money'

The 53-year-old said he would not choose to relive those years, regardless of the financial reward.

"I wouldn't go back for any amount of money," he said, explaining that his dedication to work had become "obsessive behaviour".

Parsons described his routine as being driven by an almost compulsive need to complete a mental checklist before feeling comfortable enough to perform.

"Yes, I was disciplined. Yes, I had a good work ethic, but a lot of it was because it was kind of OCD in nature. I had a list of things basically in my head that I had to get done in order to be comfortable and know that I could do my job right, which I don't think was true."

He also said his relationship with Sheldon Cooper has continued to evolve and has become more positive over time.

The Big Bang Theory legacy continues

Running from 2007 to 2019, The Big Bang Theory became one of CBS's most successful sitcoms and turned Parsons, Kaley Cuoco, Kunal Nayyar and Simon Helberg into some of television's highest-paid stars.

According to Entertainment Weekly, the series concluded after Parsons reportedly declined a $50 million (£37.1 million) offer to return for two additional seasons.

When the final season was announced, Parsons thanked the show's writers, crew and cast, saying he would miss them "more than I can say".

The franchise is set to expand again with Stuart Fails to Save the Universe, an HBO Max spin-off centred on comic book shop owner Stuart Bloom, played by Kevin Sussman. The series follows Stuart after he accidentally triggers a multiverse disaster using a device created by Sheldon and Leonard.

The show will also see the return of Lauren Lapkus as Denise, Brian Posehn as Bert and John Ross Bowie as Barry Kripke.

Following The Big Bang Theory, Parsons has appeared in films including Extremely Wicked, Shockingly Evil and Vile, The Boys in the Band and Spoiler Alert.