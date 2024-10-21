  • Monday, October 21, 2024
News

Energy drink fraudster Yasar Hussain jailed after 12 years in hiding

Hussain fled during his trial at Hull Crown Court and was finally arrested at Warsaw Airport in August after nearly 12 years of evasion.

Hussain, 43, originally from Bradford, had evaded justice by living under a false identity in Dubai. (Photo: West Yorkshire Police)

By: EasternEye

YASAR Hussain, a money launderer who fled the country during his 2012 trial for masterminding an energy drink scam, has been jailed after 12 years on the run.

Hussain, 43, originally from Bradford, had evaded justice by living under a false identity in Dubai.

He was sentenced at Grimsby Crown Court to two consecutive six-month terms for failing to appear in court and a separate dangerous driving charge.

These sentences will be served alongside the seven-and-a-half years he received in absentia in 2013 for 13 counts of money laundering.

West Yorkshire Police said Hussain made over £312,000 by establishing a company to produce an energy drink resembling a famous battery brand without permission.

He deceived four international companies into paying advance fees for exclusive distribution rights.

The scam involved fake cans of the drink, which were displayed at a trade fair in Dubai.

Hussain fled during his trial at Hull Crown Court and was finally arrested at Warsaw Airport in August after nearly 12 years of evasion.

His company collapsed in 2009, before the victims could claim refunds.

