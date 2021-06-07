Website Logo
  Monday, June 07, 2021
India corona update 
Total Fatalities 349,186
Total Cases 28,909,975
Today's Fatalities 2,427
Today's Cases 100,636
Entertainment

Yami Gautam to play the female lead in Akshay Kumar starrer Oh My God 2?

Yami Gautam (Photo credit: SUJIT JAISWAL/AFP via Getty Images)

By: MurtuzaNullwala

Yami Gautam has some interesting projects lined up like Bhoot Police, Dasvi, and A Thursday.

Now, according to a report in Bollywood Hungama, Yami will be seen as the female lead in Akshay Kumar starrer Oh My God 2. A few days ago, it was reported that Pankaj Tripathi will be seen alongside Akshay in the movie.

A source told the portal, “Yami Gautam will play the female lead in Oh My God 2, and she has a very crucial role in the story. While the last part was all about the fight of a man with God, this time around, the makers have come up with a unique storyline that has three key roles to be played by Pankaj Tripathi, Yami Gautam, and Akshay Kumar respectively. All details however have been kept under wraps.”

The second instalment of Oh My God will be directed by Amit Rai who had helmed the critically acclaimed film Road to Sangam. The source stated, “Akshay has known Amit since Padman days, and he had promised to work with him back then. He has now silently fulfilled his commitment and is giving a game-changing opportunity to Amit. OMG 2 is a big responsibility, however, all the stakeholders are being cautious and responsible to take things to the next level with this film.”

“If they wanted to make OMG 2 just because it’s a brand, there would have been 5 OMG’s by now. But the team was clear to take things very seriously and hence have decided on making OMG only when they were all satisfied with the story. It will be released exactly a decade after the first part,” the source added.

Reportedly, the shooting of the film will kickstart in September this year.

Meanwhile, Yami has been in the news for the past few days as she tied the knot with director Aditya Dhar.

Eastern Eye

