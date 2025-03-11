Skip to content
Search

Latest Stories

India not making WTC final to cost Lord’s £4 million

Australia will face South Africa in the five-day Test match in June, but India’s absence has reduced the financial windfall for Marylebone Cricket Club (MCC).

India vs Australia

India had been in the top two of the WTC table for most of the past year but dropped to third after losing at home to NZ and then 3-1 to Australia in the Border-Gavaskar Trophy. (Photo: Getty Images)

Vivek Mishra
By Vivek MishraMar 11, 2025
Vivek Mishra

See Full Bio

LORD'S is expected to lose nearly £4 million in revenue for the ICC World Test Championship final after India failed to qualify, The Times reported.

Australia will face South Africa in the five-day Test match in June, but India’s absence has reduced the financial windfall for Marylebone Cricket Club (MCC).

India had been in the top two of the ICC World Test Championship table for most of the past year but dropped to third after losing at home to New Zealand and then 3-1 to Australia in the Border-Gavaskar Trophy at the end of 2024 and the start of 2025.

MCC initially set premium ticket prices, expecting strong demand from Indian cricket supporters.

However, after India’s exit, MCC reduced ticket prices, prioritising attendance over higher-priced but unsold seats.

Tickets are now priced between £40 and £90—about £50 lower than originally planned. MCC members who bought tickets before the price drop have been refunded the difference.

Last year, MCC faced criticism for high ticket prices during England’s Test against Sri Lanka, where only 9,000 attended on the fourth day. The club has since reviewed its pricing strategies.

Despite the revenue loss, Lord’s has a busy year ahead, hosting an England-India Test, an ODI against South Africa, a women’s ODI against India, The Hundred final, and a men’s mixed disability match against India.

icc world test championshipicc world test championship finallordslord’smarylebone cricket clubmcc membersthe hundredticket priceswtc final

Related News

Eastern Eye and AMG partner with The Old Vic for exclusive Oedipus performance
Art & Culture

Eastern Eye and AMG partner with The Old Vic for exclusive Oedipus performance

Kyle-Clifford-Reuters
Featured

Crossbow killer sentenced to life for triple murder and rape

Shah Rukh Khan
Entertainment

Shah Rukh Khan's £1.7m Mumbai home renovation halted by green tribunal

electricity-pylons-iStock
News

Residents near new electricity pylons to get bill reductions

More For You

india-champs-BCCI

The world’s top-ranked ODI team remained unbeaten throughout the eight-nation tournament, which was played in Pakistan and the UAE. (Photo: BCCI)

India beat New Zealand to claim third Champions Trophy title

INDIA secured their third Champions Trophy title with a four-wicket victory over New Zealand in the final on Sunday.

Rohit Sharma led from the front with a crucial 76, supported by a disciplined spin attack that restricted New Zealand to 251-7 in Dubai.

Keep ReadingShow less
mohammed-shami-getty

Shami is currently in Dubai as part of India’s squad for the ongoing ICC Champions Trophy and is the second-highest wicket-taker in the tournament so far. (Photo: Getty Images)

Cleric says cricketer Mohammed Shami committed sin by not fasting

A MUSLIM cleric in India has criticised cricketer Mohammed Shami for not fasting during the Islamic holy month of Ramzan, calling it a sin under Islamic law.

Maulana Shahabuddin Razvi Barelvi, national president of the All India Muslim Jamaat, said on Thursday that the Indian pace bowler had violated religious obligations by not observing the fast.

Keep ReadingShow less
nz-vs-sa

New Zealand captain Mitchell Santner was the standout bowler, taking 3-43 with his left-arm spin. (Photo: Getty Images)

Champions Trophy: New Zealand beat South Africa, to meet India in final

NEW ZEALAND secured a spot in the Champions Trophy final with a 50-run win over South Africa in Lahore on Wednesday, setting up a rematch with India.

Rachin Ravindra scored 108 off 101 balls, while Kane Williamson made 102 off 94 deliveries as New Zealand posted 362-6, the highest total in the tournament’s history.

Keep ReadingShow less
Steve-Smith

The 35-year-old, who captained the side in place of regular skipper Pat Cummins, will continue to play Tests and T20 internationals. (Photo: Getty Images)

Steve Smith retires from ODIs after Champions Trophy loss against India

STEVE SMITH has announced his retirement from one-day internationals following Australia’s semi-final defeat to India in the Champions Trophy, Cricket Australia confirmed on Wednesday.

The 35-year-old, who captained the side in place of regular skipper Pat Cummins, will continue to play Tests and T20 internationals.

Keep ReadingShow less
india vs australia

KL Rahul struck the winning six to secure the win in front of a largely Indian crowd. (Photo: BCCI)

India beat Australia to reach Champions Trophy final

INDIA reached the Champions Trophy final after defeating Australia by four wickets in the first semi-final on Tuesday.

Virat Kohli scored 84, guiding India in a tense chase before KL Rahul’s unbeaten 42 sealed the win with 11 balls to spare at the Dubai International Stadium.

Keep ReadingShow less
© Copyright 2025 Garavi Gujarat Publications Ltd & Asian Media Group USA Inc