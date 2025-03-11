India not making WTC final to cost Lord’s £4 million

LORD'S is expected to lose nearly £4 million in revenue for the ICC World Test Championship final after India failed to qualify, The Times reported.
Australia will face South Africa in the five-day Test match in June, but India’s absence has reduced the financial windfall for Marylebone Cricket Club (MCC).
India had been in the top two of the ICC World Test Championship table for most of the past year but dropped to third after losing at home to New Zealand and then 3-1 to Australia in the Border-Gavaskar Trophy at the end of 2024 and the start of 2025.
MCC initially set premium ticket prices, expecting strong demand from Indian cricket supporters.
However, after India’s exit, MCC reduced ticket prices, prioritising attendance over higher-priced but unsold seats.
Tickets are now priced between £40 and £90—about £50 lower than originally planned. MCC members who bought tickets before the price drop have been refunded the difference.
Last year, MCC faced criticism for high ticket prices during England’s Test against Sri Lanka, where only 9,000 attended on the fourth day. The club has since reviewed its pricing strategies.
Despite the revenue loss, Lord’s has a busy year ahead, hosting an England-India Test, an ODI against South Africa, a women’s ODI against India, The Hundred final, and a men’s mixed disability match against India.