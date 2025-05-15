Skip to content
Search

Latest Stories

ICC increases prize money for WTC final; winners to get $3.6 million

"The increase in prize money exhibits the ICC's efforts to prioritise test cricket as it looks to build on the momentum of the first three cycles of the nine-team competition," the ICC said in a statement.

WTC-winners-Reuters

Australia's Pat Cummins celebrates with the ICC Test Mace on the podium along with teammates after winning the World Test Championship final in 2023. (Photo: Reuters)

Reuters
Vivek Mishra
By Vivek MishraMay 15, 2025
Vivek Mishra

See Full Bio

THE WINNERS of next month’s World Test Championship (WTC) final between Australia and South Africa will receive $3.6 million, the International Cricket Council (ICC) announced on Thursday after raising the prize money.

The ICC has increased the prize pool significantly. In the previous WTC final held in 2023, Australia won $1.6 million after beating India, who took home $800,000 as runners-up.

The losing team in the upcoming June 11-15 match at Lord’s will receive $2.1 million – more than the winners earned in the past two finals.

"The increase in prize money exhibits the ICC's efforts to prioritise test cricket as it looks to build on the momentum of the first three cycles of the nine-team competition," the ICC said in a statement.

Australia captain Pat Cummins said the team was prepared to meet any challenge in order to defend their WTC title.

"We are enormously proud to have the opportunity to defend the World Test Championship, especially at Lord's," Cummins said.

"It's a testament to all those involved across the past two years who have worked incredibly hard to reach the final, which is a great honour for all of us."

South Africa captain Temba Bavuma said the team was focused on winning their first ICC title.

"Everyone understands the importance of test cricket and the World Test Championship lends context to this vital format of the game.

"Lord's is a fitting venue for this mega fixture and all of us will be out there trying to give our best against Australia," Bavuma said.

australia vs south africacricket newsiccicc titlelord'spat cumminsprize moneytemba bavumatest cricketworld test championshipwtc 2025wtc final

Related News

FCA-Reuters
Business

FCA confiscates over £305k from fraudsters

Aamir Khan and Jr NTR
Entertainment

Aamir Khan and Jr NTR ready to clash on screen? Two biopics on Dadasaheb Phalke in the making

Shabana Mahmood
UK

Emergency plan to free recalled offenders sparks safety concerns

5 most iconic Eurovision performances
Entertainment

The 5 most iconic Eurovision performances of all time

More For You

Overton

England’s Jamie Overton (Chennai Super Kings) is among the players who will miss the latter part of the tournament, which is scheduled to end on June 3.

Getty Images

IPL allows temporary replacements after Overton, Fraser-McGurk withdraw

THE INDIAN PREMIER LEAGUE (IPL) has announced that teams will now be allowed to bring in temporary replacements for the rest of the tournament, following the withdrawal of several overseas players.

The IPL resumes on Saturday after being paused due to the India-Pakistan conflict. The new schedule overlaps with international fixtures, leading to the unavailability of multiple players.

Keep ReadingShow less
Pakistan Super League to resume after ceasefire

Vendors pack their belongings as they leave Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium following the postponement of the Pakistan Super League match after the alleged shooting of a drone outside the stadium in Rawalpindi on May 8. (Photo: Getty Images)

Getty Images

Pakistan Super League to resume after ceasefire

THE Pakistan Super League (PSL) will resume on May 17 after being postponed last week due to attacks between India and Pakistan. Australian cricketer David Warner has confirmed he will return to play.

The match between Peshawar Zalmi and Karachi Kings, scheduled for May 8, was postponed after a drone attack occurred near the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium.

Keep ReadingShow less
ipl

The other venues for the remaining league matches are Jaipur, Delhi, Lucknow, Mumbai and Ahmedabad.

Getty Images

Remainder of IPL to be held from May 17 to June 3

THE REMAINDER of the Indian Premier League will be held from May 17 to June 3 across six venues, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) said on Monday.

The tournament was paused last week due to clashes between India and Pakistan. Following a ceasefire agreement, the BCCI has decided to conduct the 17 remaining matches.

Keep ReadingShow less
ipl

The rest of the tournament is expected to be played in Hyderabad, Chennai, Kolkata, Bengaluru and Lucknow.

Getty Images

IPL restart likely on May 16 or 17; Kolkata final uncertain due to rain: Report

THE Indian Premier League (IPL), which was suspended due to the India-Pakistan military conflict, is likely to resume on May 16 or 17. The final could be moved out of Kolkata due to possible rain.

The league was paused on May 9 for a week. A ceasefire was announced on Saturday, allowing the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) to begin planning for the tournament's resumption. The IPL Governing Council and BCCI officials held a meeting on Sunday to discuss the schedule.

Keep ReadingShow less
kohli-tests-getty

Since making his debut in 2011, Kohli hit 30 centuries and 31 half-centuries, with a highest score of 254 not out.

Virat Kohli announces retirement from Test cricket

VIRAT KOHLI announced his retirement from Test cricket with immediate effect on Monday, just days before India are set to name their squad for the upcoming tour of England.

Kohli made the announcement on Instagram, five days after India captain Rohit Sharma retired from the format. The 36-year-old played 123 Tests, scoring 9,230 runs at an average of 46.85.

Keep ReadingShow less
© Copyright 2025 Garavi Gujarat Publications Ltd & Asian Media Group USA Inc