ICC increases prize money for WTC final; winners to get $3.6 million

THE WINNERS of next month’s World Test Championship (WTC) final between Australia and South Africa will receive $3.6 million, the International Cricket Council (ICC) announced on Thursday after raising the prize money.
The ICC has increased the prize pool significantly. In the previous WTC final held in 2023, Australia won $1.6 million after beating India, who took home $800,000 as runners-up.
The losing team in the upcoming June 11-15 match at Lord’s will receive $2.1 million – more than the winners earned in the past two finals.
"The increase in prize money exhibits the ICC's efforts to prioritise test cricket as it looks to build on the momentum of the first three cycles of the nine-team competition," the ICC said in a statement.
Australia captain Pat Cummins said the team was prepared to meet any challenge in order to defend their WTC title.
"We are enormously proud to have the opportunity to defend the World Test Championship, especially at Lord's," Cummins said.
"It's a testament to all those involved across the past two years who have worked incredibly hard to reach the final, which is a great honour for all of us."
South Africa captain Temba Bavuma said the team was focused on winning their first ICC title.
"Everyone understands the importance of test cricket and the World Test Championship lends context to this vital format of the game.
"Lord's is a fitting venue for this mega fixture and all of us will be out there trying to give our best against Australia," Bavuma said.