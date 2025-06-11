Skip to content
South Africa bowl first against Australia in WTC final at Lord's

The conditions in London were overcast, which could assist South Africa's fast bowlers. Australia, the reigning champions, also have a strong pace attack.

ICC World Test Championship Final

Marnus Labuschagne is opening the batting for Australia for the first time in his Test career. (Photo: Getty Images)

By Eastern EyeJun 11, 2025
SOUTH AFRICA captain Temba Bavuma won the toss and chose to bowl against Australia in the World Test Championship final at Lord's on Wednesday.

The conditions in London were overcast, which could assist South Africa's fast bowlers. Australia, the reigning champions, also have a strong pace attack.

Marnus Labuschagne is opening the batting for Australia for the first time in his Test career.

"We'll have a bowl first," said Bavuma at the toss. "The surface looks a good one, with solid overhead conditions.

"I'm happy. It's too late now for anything else. We've selected the best team for the conditions."

He added, "It's massive. I think all of us have some sort of allegiance to Lord's. It should be a spectacle of a game."

Australia captain Pat Cummins said they were satisfied with batting first.

"There's a few clouds but that's not unusual for England," Cummins said. "It's dry and might turn later in the match.

"I don't think there's any extra pressure (as defending champions). We've been here before and won it. This week is about enjoying it."

Both teams had announced their playing XIs on Tuesday.

For Australia, all-rounder Beau Webster stays at number six, and Josh Hazlewood has been included in the pace attack ahead of Scott Boland.

South Africa selected Wiaan Mulder at number three and chose Lungi Ngidi over Dane Paterson. Paterson is familiar with the conditions at Lord's, having played for Middlesex this season.

Kagiso Rabada returns to Test cricket after serving a one-month ban earlier this year for cocaine use.

South Africa are aiming to win their first major title since the 1998 ICC Knockout, the predecessor to the Champions Trophy.

Australia, the top-ranked Test team, won the 2023 WTC final against India and have claimed several white-ball titles.

Teams

Australia: Usman Khawaja, Marnus Labuschagne, Cameron Green, Steve Smith, Travis Head, Beau Webster, Alex Carey (wkt), Pat Cummins (capt), Mitchell Starc, Nathan Lyon, Josh Hazlewood

South Africa: Aiden Markram, Ryan Rickelton, Wiaan Mulder, Temba Bavuma (capt), Tristan Stubbs, David Bedingham, Kyle Verreynne (wkt), Marco Jansen, Keshav Maharaj, Kagiso Rabada, Lungi Ngidi

Umpires: Chris Gaffaney (NZL), Richard Illingworth (ENG)
TV Umpire: Richard Kettleborough (ENG)
Match Referee: Javagal Srinath (IND)

