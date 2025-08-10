Skip to content
Woakes eyes rehab over surgery for Ashes return

The 36-year-old all-rounder is awaiting scan results after suffering a suspected dislocated shoulder

Woakes eyes rehab over surgery for Ashes return

England's Chris Woakes walks out to bat. Reuters/Paul Childs

Pramod Thomas
By Pramod ThomasAug 10, 2025
Pramod Thomas
Pramod Thomas is a senior correspondent with Asian Media Group since 2020, bringing 19 years of journalism experience across business, politics, sports, communities, and international relations. His career spans both traditional and digital media platforms, with eight years specifically focused on digital journalism. This blend of experience positions him well to navigate the evolving media landscape and deliver content across various formats. He has worked with national and international media organisations, giving him a broad perspective on global news trends and reporting standards.
ENGLAND all-rounder Chris Woakes is considering rehabilitation rather than surgery on his dislocated shoulder in a last-ditch bid to make himself available for the upcoming Ashes tour of Australia.

Woakes bravely came out to bat at number 11 with his arm in a sling on Monday (4) in a desperate attempt to help England secure victory in the fifth and deciding Test against India at the Oval after dislocating his left shoulder while diving in the field on the first day of the match.

But Woakes' courageous effort was not enough as India won a thrilling match by six runs, without the Warwickshire stalwart facing a ball, to end the series all square at 2-2.

It seemed then that Woakes' hopes of being involved in England's quest to regain the Ashes had evaporated.

The 36-year-old has had a scan on his shoulder and, although he is still awaiting the results, he is holding out hope that an eight-week period of rehabilitation could ensure he makes an astonishing recovery to feature in the Ashes, which start on November 21.

"I'm waiting to see what the extent of the damage is but I think the options will be to have surgery or to go down a rehab route and try and get it as strong as possible," Woakes told the BBC.

"I suppose naturally with that there will be a chance of a reoccurrence, but I suppose that could be a risk that you're just willing to take sort of thing.

"What I've heard from physios and specialists is that the rehab of a surgery option would be closer to four months, or three to four months. That's obviously touching on the Ashes and Australia so it makes it tricky.

"From a rehab point of view you can probably get it strong again within eight weeks. So that could be an option, but again obviously still waiting to get the full report on it."

Woakes, a veteran of 62 Tests, is the most experienced member of England's pace attack following the retirement of Stuart Broad two years ago and the team management's decision to move on from record wicket-taker James Anderson in 2024.

But even before his injury at the Oval, doubts had been expressed over whether England would select Woakes for the Ashes given his Test bowling average overseas is an expensive 48.93 compared to 23.87 on home soil.

(AFP)

PAK vs WI

Hasan Ali (L) of Pakistan walks off the field while Justin Greaves (C) and Roston Chase (R) of West Indies celebrate winning the second ODI in Tarouba, San Fernando, Trinidad and Tobago on August 10, 2025. (Photo: Getty Images)

Getty Images

Pakistan set for ODI decider after West Indies level series

PAKISTAN will head into a series decider after West Indies beat them by five wickets in the second one-day international on Sunday in Tarouba to level the three-match series at 1-1.

Roston Chase scored 49 and Justin Greaves remained unbeaten on 26 in a rain-shortened match.

Keep ReadingShow less
Haider Ali

Ali has played 35 Twenty20 internationals for Pakistan since his debut in 2020 and has also appeared in two one-day internationals. (Photo: Getty Images)

Pakistan’s Haider Ali under UK police investigation in alleged rape case

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) said Ali has been provisionally suspended during the investigation.

PAKISTAN batsman Haider Ali is under investigation by Greater Manchester Police after being arrested during the Pakistan A team’s tour of England, officials said on Thursday.

Keep ReadingShow less
​Mohammed Siraj

Mohammed Siraj reacts after taking the wicket of Jamie Smith on the fifth and final day of the fifth Test between England and India at The Oval in London on August 4, 2025.

Getty Images

Siraj stars as India beat England in Oval thriller to tie series 2-2

MOHAMMED SIRAJ delivered a match-winning performance as India defeated England by six runs in the fifth Test at the Oval on Monday (4), levelling the five-match series 2-2.

Siraj claimed five wickets for 104 runs in the second innings, including a decisive spell of 3-9 on the final morning, to secure India’s narrowest Test victory. England, chasing 374, were bowled out for 367.

Keep ReadingShow less
Washington-Sundar-Getty

Washington Sundar hits Atkinson for 6 runs during day three of the fifth Test between England and India at The Oval on August 02, 2025. (Photo: Getty Images)

Jaiswal century, Sundar fifty set up India’s strong position in Oval Test

YASHASVI JAISWAL scored a hundred and Washington Sundar hit a quick fifty as India set England a target of 374 in the final Test at the Oval. Mohammed Siraj then dismissed Zak Crawley with the last ball of the third day to boost India’s chances of levelling the series.

India were bowled out for 396 in their second innings on Saturday, leaving England to chase 374 with two days remaining. Siraj yorked Crawley for 14 with just two balls left, leaving England at 50-1 at stumps. Ben Duckett remained unbeaten on 34, with England needing 324 more runs.

Keep ReadingShow less
Tensions rise as India and England trade blows at Oval Test

India's Akash Deep reacts with England's Ben Duckett after taking his wicket, caught by Dhruv Jurel. Reuters/Paul Childs

Tensions rise as India and England trade blows at Oval Test

INDIA clawed their way back into the deciding Test against England on Friday (1), overcoming a fragile batting collapse and delivering a fiery response with both ball and attitude on a dramatic day at the Oval.

The visitors ended Day 2 on 75-2, leading by 52 runs, but it was the off-field tension and on-field flare-ups that added another layer of intensity to an already thrilling series.

Keep ReadingShow less
