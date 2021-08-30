Website Logo
  • Monday, August 30, 2021
CRICKET

Woakes back in England squad for fourth Test, Buttler out

Chris Woakes of England (Photo by David Rogers/Getty Images)

By: Sattwik Biswal

ALLROUNDER Chris Woakes has been added to England’s squad for the fourth Test against India, with wicketkeeper Jos Buttler set to miss the match to attend the birth of his second child, the country’s cricket board (ECB) said on Sunday (29).

Woakes, who has recovered from a heel injury, will be joined by Kent wicketkeeper Sam Billings, who has been brought in as cover for Buttler.

Seamer Mark Wood, who injured his right shoulder during the second Test at Lord’s has also been included in the 15-man squad, and will continue to be assessed by England’s medical team.

“We’d like to wish Jos and his family all the very best for the impending birth of their second child,” England coach Chris Silverwood said.

“Unfortunately, he will miss this Test, and we’ll then see if he returns for the final Test at Old Trafford.

“Jonny Bairstow will take over wicketkeeping duties, which he is relishing. As we all know, he has the skills to seamlessly take over from Jos and the ability to score crucial runs in the middle-order if called upon.”

Joe Root’s men thrashed India by an innings and 76 runs in the third Test to level the five-match series, with the fourth Test starting at The Oval on Thursday.

(Reuters)

Eastern Eye

