Website Logo
  • Saturday, June 10, 2023
Trending Now:  

News

With Trump indictment, the White House race enters unchartered territory

The former president would likely torpedo any outstanding federal prosecutions were he reelected, by attempting to pardon himself

Donald Trump is under federal investigation over his role in the January 6, 2021 US Capitol insurrection (Photo by ANDREW CABALLERO-REYNOLDS/AFP via Getty Images)

By: Eastern Eye

In a stunning development that adds another layer of complexity to Donald Trump’s contentious relationship with US law enforcement, the United States finds itself in unfamiliar and unprecedented territory.

The mercurial Republican, currently entangled in multiple federal charges, now presents the nation with an extraordinary possibility: a winning candidate who could potentially occupy the White House while under indictment, or alternatively, govern the country from behind bars.

The defiant billionaire has dismissed the notion that he would ever drop out of his party’s primary contest, reverting instead to a favored tactic of accusing his “corrupt” political adversaries of election interference.

“It likely won’t sway undecided voters but it will galvanize Trump supporters who might be wavering or looking to a candidate with less baggage,” Matt Shoemaker, a national security analyst and former intelligence officer, told AFP.

Prosecutors in both the federal documents case and the state-level financial fraud probe targeting Trump in New York will hope to have him face justice before the country goes to the polls in 17 months.

But there is no guarantee of either case wrapping up that quickly and Trump also faces federal and state-level probes into his efforts to subvert the 2020 election.

He would likely torpedo any outstanding federal prosecutions were he reelected, by attempting to pardon himself — an unprecedented scenario that would almost certainly spark a constitutional crisis.

But he would have little influence over state-level cases and his more immediate worry is the damage his legal woes could do to his campaign to win the Republican nomination in the first place.

The latest indictment allows Trump’s primary challengers — Florida Governor Ron DeSantis, former vice president Mike Pence and others — to level the criticism that the runaway frontrunner is unfit for office.

But they run the risk of alienating Trump’s loyal base, whose support has only grown more fervent since the Manhattan indictment.

As a result, many rivals have rallied to Trump’s side, perhaps hoping to keep their powder dry until he is finally taken out of the running by further indictments expected in the coming months.

Trump is under federal investigation over his role in the January 6, 2021 US Capitol insurrection and media reports suggest racketeering and conspiracy charges are set to drop in Georgia in August over the tycoon’s campaign to overturn the election there.

“They are hoping Trump is eventually knocked out of the race by a series of indictments, including those concerning January 6 and the attempt to overturn the election,” said University of Virginia political scientist Larry Sabato.

“That’s it. That’s their strategy… They won’t do anything. Go for the jugular? Trump’s teeth will be in their jugular before they can do the same to him.”

Prosecutors on Friday said Trump had been charged with almost 40 counts filed under multiple charges, including illegal retention of government secrets, obstruction of justice and conspiracy.

In a recent YouGov poll only half of respondents said it was a “serious crime” to falsify business records to conceal hush money payments to a porn star — the case that he faces in Manhattan.

But two-thirds said the same about removing classified government secrets from the White House and obstructing efforts to retrieve them.

The figures are 28 percent and 42 percent respectively among Republicans — a gap that suggests Trump’s latest scandal could mark a turning point in his primary campaign.

(AFP)

Eastern Eye

Related Stories

News
Sunak and Biden forge partnership on AI, minerals, and Ukraine
News
Zomato takes down ‘casteist’ commercial following backlash
UK
GP accused of sexual assault for depositing semen into woman’s drink
News
US and Britain form strategic pact to address emerging threats
PAKISTAN
Pakistan failing in every economic index: Key survey
News
Father of minor wrestler admits to filing complaint against Indian wrestling body chief
News
Cash-strapped Pakistan leases New York Roosevelt Hotel
News
Modi’s US visit will set new benchmarks for bilateral ties: Pentagon
HEADLINE STORY
EU reaches long-stalled deal on refugee hosting
News
How Britain is helping India with UN goals
News
Watched by IMF, Pakistan to present budget amid economic, political crises
News
Power shortage intensifies Bangladesh’s problems
Eastern Eye

Videos

Mrunal Thakur on Dhamaka, experience of working with Kartik Aaryan,…
Nushrratt Bharuccha on Chhorii, pressure of comparison with Lapachhapi, upcoming…
Abhimanyu Dassani on Meenakshi Sundareshwar, how his mom Bhagyashree reacted…
Current Issue
SUBSCRIBE NOW DIGITAL ARCHIVE

CORONA VIRUS DOWNING STREET BRIEFING
Barnie Choudhury - Easterneye

Conversation with Sadiq Khan,Mayor of London

HH Swami Chidanand Saraswatiji launches free oxygen drive

DONATE NOW