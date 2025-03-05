Windsor Castle hosts first open Iftar event in 1,000-year history

FOR the first time in its 1,000-year history, Windsor Castle hosted an open Iftar event in its State Apartments. More than 350 people gathered in St George's Hall on Sunday to break their Ramadan fast.
The free event was organised by the London-based charity Ramadan Tent Project. St George's Hall, traditionally used for state banquets, was filled with attendees as the call to prayer signalled the time to break the fast. Dates were eaten, prayers were said, and a meal was served.
"It's an amazing atmosphere – it just doesn't feel real," one attendee told the BBC. Another said, "We never thought we'd be here breaking Iftar. We've come a long way."
Simon Maples, visitor operations director at Windsor Castle, said King Charles had long championed religious diversity and interfaith dialogue.
Omar Salha, founder and chief executive of Ramadan Tent Project, said, "The King is an excellent ambassador for this cause and is committed to community cohesion. We are incredibly grateful for his support towards the British Muslim community."
One attendee invited the King to join an Iftar meal, saying, "Any day, any time. We've got Ramadan for 30 days. Let me know when you're ready."
Iftars are being held across England, Scotland, Wales, and Northern Ireland throughout the month, open to all regardless of faith or background.