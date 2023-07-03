Wimbledon 2023: Wrist injury forces 2022 finalist Kyrgios to withdraw

“I tried my hardest to be ready after my surgery and to be able to step on the Wimbledon courts again,” said the Australian player

Kyrgios had a surgery on his left knee earlier this year and lost in his comeback match after a five-month layoff against China’s Wu Yibing in the Stuttgart Open first round last month (Image Credit: Twitter @Wimbledon)

By: Kimberly Rodrigues

Australian tennis player Nick Kyrgios, who reached the Wimbledon final last year, announced on Sunday (02) that he would be withdrawing from this year’s tournament due to a wrist injury.

Kyrgios shared the news just before the start of the grass-court grand slam, scheduled to begin on Monday (03). “I’m really sad to say that I have to withdraw from Wimbledon this year,” the 28-year-old wrote on Instagram.

“I tried my hardest to be ready after my surgery and to be able to step on the Wimbledon courts again.

“During my comeback, I experienced some pain in my wrist during the week of Mallorca. As a precaution I had it scanned and it came back showing a torn ligament in my wrist.

“I tried everything to be able to play and I am disappointed to say that I just didn’t have enough time to manage it before Wimbledon.”

Kyrgios had a surgery on his left knee earlier this year and lost in his comeback match after a five-month layoff against China’s Wu Yibing in the Stuttgart Open first round last month.

He missed the French Open due to a foot injury he sustained during the theft of his car.

Kyrgios also withdrew from event in Halle and Mallorca.

(Reuters)