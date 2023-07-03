Website Logo
  • Monday, July 03, 2023
Trending Now:  

Sports

Wimbledon 2023: Wrist injury forces 2022 finalist Kyrgios to withdraw

“I tried my hardest to be ready after my surgery and to be able to step on the Wimbledon courts again,” said the Australian player

Kyrgios had a surgery on his left knee earlier this year and lost in his comeback match after a five-month layoff against China’s Wu Yibing in the Stuttgart Open first round last month (Image Credit: Twitter @Wimbledon)

By: Kimberly Rodrigues

Australian tennis player Nick Kyrgios, who reached the Wimbledon final last year, announced on Sunday (02) that he would be withdrawing from this year’s tournament due to a wrist injury.

Kyrgios shared the news just before the start of the grass-court grand slam, scheduled to begin on Monday (03). “I’m really sad to say that I have to withdraw from Wimbledon this year,” the 28-year-old wrote on Instagram.

“I tried my hardest to be ready after my surgery and to be able to step on the Wimbledon courts again.

“During my comeback, I experienced some pain in my wrist during the week of Mallorca. As a precaution I had it scanned and it came back showing a torn ligament in my wrist.

“I tried everything to be able to play and I am disappointed to say that I just didn’t have enough time to manage it before Wimbledon.”

Kyrgios had a surgery on his left knee earlier this year and lost in his comeback match after a five-month layoff against China’s Wu Yibing in the Stuttgart Open first round last month.

He missed the French Open due to a foot injury he sustained during the theft of his car.

Kyrgios also withdrew from event in Halle and Mallorca.

(Reuters)

Eastern Eye

Related Stories

Sports
Athletes, families push for reforms in Indian wrestling
Sports
Wimbledon 2023: Djokovic and Swiatek begin tournament
Sports
Dream11 to replace Byju’s as India team sponsor
HEADLINE STORY
‘It stings’: Sunak says he experienced racism growing up
Sports
Novak Djokovic eyes eighth Wimbledon title and 24th Slam crown
TENNIS
Tight security at Wimbledon amidst disruption by protesters at Lord’s
Sports
Steve Smith’s latest ton leaves an indelible mark on record books
TENNIS
Ankit Raina: Sania Mirza inspires me
CRICKET
Yuzvendra Chahal: Chess has taught me patience
Sports
Wimbledon 2023: Venus Williams among wildcard entries
Sports
Wimbledon 2023: Roger Federer wishes Andy Murray well
HEADLINE STORY
Ben Stokes ‘deeply sorry’ after cricket report exposes racism and sexism
Eastern Eye

Videos

Mrunal Thakur on Dhamaka, experience of working with Kartik Aaryan,…
Nushrratt Bharuccha on Chhorii, pressure of comparison with Lapachhapi, upcoming…
Abhimanyu Dassani on Meenakshi Sundareshwar, how his mom Bhagyashree reacted…
Current Issue
SUBSCRIBE NOW DIGITAL ARCHIVE

CORONA VIRUS DOWNING STREET BRIEFING
Barnie Choudhury - Easterneye

Conversation with Sadiq Khan,Mayor of London

HH Swami Chidanand Saraswatiji launches free oxygen drive

DONATE NOW