Will Jacks, Kohli take Bengaluru to nine-wicket win over Gujarat

Virat Kohli and Will Jacks (L) celebrate their team’s at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on April 28. (Photo: Getty Images)

By: Vivek Mishra

England’s Will Jacks made a compelling case for his inclusion in the T20 World Cup squad with a sensational century for his IPL team Royal Challengers Bengaluru, propelling them to victory over Gujarat Titans.

Jacks, unleashing an array of ten sixes, partnered brilliantly with Virat Kohli, who contributed a vital 70 runs, in an unbroken 166-run alliance.

Bengaluru chased down their imposing target of 201 with remarkable ease, sealing a nine-wicket win with a comfortable four overs to spare, Jacks culminating the triumph with a resounding six to notch his century.

Bengaluru got their third win, and second in a row, in 10 matches so far this season, keeping their slim hopes of reaching the play-offs alive.

In another game, Ruturaj Gaikwad’s commanding 98-run knock propelled Chennai Super Kings to a comprehensive 78-run victory over Sunrisers Hyderabad, lifting them to third position in the IPL standings.

These standout performances unfolded just ahead of the deadline for the announcement of T20 World Cup squads, adding heightened significance to players’ endeavours to showcase their credentials for selection.

Following Jacks’ explosive innings, Kohli lauded his teammate’s prowess, saying, “Initially when he came to bat, he was annoyed that he wasn’t able to strike the ball as he wanted to.” Kohli underscored Jacks’ potential to be a game-changer and acknowledged his aggressive batting as a pivotal factor in Bengaluru’s triumph.

“The only talk was for him to stay calm; we know how explosive he can be when he gets going. The over from Mohit was the game changer, I was just happy to stay around and watch him go,” Kohli said, highlighting the significance of Jacks’ blistering assault on the opposition bowlers.

Furthermore, Kohli, who reached the milestone of 500 runs in the tournament, responded to critics by saying, “There’s a reason why you do it for 15 years. For me, it’s only about doing the work.” He emphasised the importance of perseverance and self-belief in overcoming challenges and achieving success in the competitive realm of cricket.

(AFP)