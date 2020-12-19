Trending Now

Will Gauri Khan join Fabulous Lives Of Bollywood Wives season 2? Here’s what Maheep Kapoor and Seema Khan have to say



Murtuza Iqbal

Fabulous Lives Of Bollywood Wives is a Netflix series that features Maheep Kapoor, Seema Khan, Bhavna Pandey, and Neelam Kothari. The reality series is about these four Bollywood wives who are close friends in real life.

The series has received a mixed response but there have been talks about season two. In season one, Gauri Khan did a cameo, and a few days ago, she tweeted that she would be gate crashing season two. Well, her tweet started speculation that in season two Gauri won’t be having a cameo, but she will be seen throughout the series.





We recently interacted with Maheep and Seema and asked them when season two of the series will happen, to which both of them said that only Netflix can answer the question and they have their fingers crossed. But they hope that it happens soon.

When asked if Gauri would join them in season two, Maheep said, “I don’t know how much she will be there throughout the show, but she will definitely play a big cameo. So, let’s see.”

Seema added, “If and whenever season two materializes then who better than Gauri. She is actually the fifth person in our circle. So, it’s perfect if she comes on board with us. It’s going to be more fun.”









Most Popular

Narendra Modi refuses to back down on farm reforms despite huge protests

Bollywood’s age-old problem of casting refuses to go away

Sahil Vaid on Varun Dhawan's health: He is already on the path to recovery

17 Years of Kal Ho Naa Ho: Lesser known facts about the Shah Rukh Khan starrer

Top 50 Asian celebrities of 2020