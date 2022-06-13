Website Logo
  • Monday, June 13, 2022
Trending Now:  

Entertainment

‘Why would I want to do that to the Pakistani community?’ Never Have I Ever’s Maitreyi Ramakrishnan on why she said no to play the lead in Ms. Marvel

Iman Vellani essays the character of the first Muslim superhero in the much-hyped series.

Maitreyi Ramakrishnan & Iman Vellani (Photo credit: GettyImages & Instagram)

By: Mohnish Singh

Marvel Studios’ latest superhero offering Ms. Marvel started streaming on Disney+ Hotstar last week and has been receiving a positive response from the audience. What has grabbed everyone’s attention is the fact how brilliantly the entire cast has pulled off their characters.

Iman Vellani essays the character of the first Muslim superhero in the much-hyped streaming show and she has been garnering a stupendous response for her terrific performance. But do you know before she came on board, there were rumours that her character was first offered to someone else? Yes, you read that right!

Back in 2020, when Marvel Studios was casting for the role of Kamala Khan, there were rumours that Never Have I Ever star Maitreyi Ramakrishnan was going to play the superhero in the streaming show.

In an interview with an international publication, Maitreyi revealed that she could never play the superhero and explained why. She said, “I’ve seen a couple of posts about that, but honestly, no. Kamala Khan is Pakistani and I’m Tamil. If there was a Tamil superhero, I wouldn’t want to see a Pakistani girl playing [her]. I would say, ‘Really? You couldn’t find anybody who was Tamil?’ So why would I want to do that to the Pakistani community? That wouldn’t be fair, no.”

Speaking about how she would be delighted to be a part of Marvel, Maitreyi Ramakrishnan said, “Trust me, I’d love to be a superhero. I love Marvel so much. I could be the daughter of Deadpool or his apprentice or something. Maybe Deadpool adopts a South Asian girl. It would make sense — Ryan Reynolds and I would both make the Canadian jokes.”

Ms. Marvel follows the story of Kamala Khan, a 16-year-old Pakistani-American high school student from Jersey City, a fangirl of the Avengers, particularly Carol Danvers / Captain Marvel. She is having a hard time fitting in and gaining the ability to harness cosmic energy. The series will serve as a set-up for the film The Marvels (2023), in which Vellani will reprise her role as Khan along with additional cast members from the series.

Eastern Eye

Related Stories

News
R Madhavan’s Rocketry: The Nambi Effect trailer launched at Times Square
Entertainment
Sunny Deol, Sanjay Dutt, Jackie Shroff & Mithun Chakraborty join forces to create a desi…
Entertainment
Neetu Kapoor grooves to ‘Nach Punjaabban’ with daughter Riddhima, designer Manish Malhotra – watch video
Entertainment
Ranveer Singh is all praises for Virat Kohli’s acting skills, calls him ‘best actor’
Entertainment
‘We have been painted as monsters:’ Emotional Shah Rukh Khan told NCB official after son…
Entertainment
Janhit Mein Jaari: Nushrratt Bharuccha essays condom salesperson in ‘safe sex’ comedy
News
Rhea and Sonam spend quality time in London
Entertainment
Nagarjuna added to our dream of creating Brahmastra as pan-India movie: Ayan Mukerji
Entertainment
Hrithik Roshan and Saif Ali Khan’s Vikram Vedha wraps filming
News
Gangubai Kathiawadi emerges as the most-watched Indian film on Netflix, followed by RRR
Entertainment
Ranveer vs Wild: Ranveer Singh come together with Bear Grylls for adventurous journey…
Entertainment
Jake Schreier onboard to direct Marvel Studios’ Thunderbolts
Eastern Eye

Videos

Mrunal Thakur on Dhamaka, experience of working with Kartik Aaryan,…
Nushrratt Bharuccha on Chhorii, pressure of comparison with Lapachhapi, upcoming…
Abhimanyu Dassani on Meenakshi Sundareshwar, how his mom Bhagyashree reacted…
Current Issue
SUBSCRIBE NOW DIGITAL ARCHIVE

HH Swami Chidanand Saraswatiji launches free oxygen drive

DONATE NOW

CORONA VIRUS DOWNING STREET BRIEFING
Barnie Choudhury - Easterneye

Conversation with Sadiq Khan,Mayor of London

Most Popular
UK courts to hear last-minute appeals to stop first Rwanda…
Rowan Atkinson says Mr Bean was ‘a narcissistic anarchist’
Belongings of missing British reporter and companion found in Amazon…
No pardon for Britons sentenced to death, pro-Russian separatist leader…
Security trumps obesity in Britain’s first food strategy
‘Why would I want to do that to the Pakistani…