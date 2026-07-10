Why Britain's heatwave is becoming a nationwide stress test

Britain is experiencing its third heatwave of the year, with temperatures expected to stay above 34°C in several areas.

The prolonged heat is straining hospitals, schools, water supplies and food retailers across the UK.

Scientists say rising temperatures are making extreme heatwaves more frequent and intense across Europe.

The UK's latest heatwave is no longer just about soaring temperatures. As the country enters the peak of its third spell of extreme heat this year, the impact is spreading well beyond the weather forecast, affecting healthcare, food supplies, schools and critical infrastructure.

The UK heatwave has prompted the UK Health Security Agency to issue amber heat-health alerts across almost all of England, warning that high temperatures could have significant consequences for health and social care services. The Met Office has also said hot conditions are expected to continue through much of next week, raising the possibility that this could become one of the country's longest-lasting heatwaves since 1976.

Temperatures crossed 35C in Surrey on Thursday, while the Met Office said this was the eighth day this year that the UK recorded temperatures above 34C, breaking the previous annual record shared by 2020 and 1976.

The prolonged heat comes as much of Europe continues to recover from an exceptionally hot start to summer. Scientists confirmed Western Europe experienced its hottest June on record, while unusually warm ocean temperatures have raised concerns about damage to marine ecosystems.

From hospitals to supermarket shelves

The effects of the heat are now becoming visible across daily life.

The NHS in England said it is facing a "summer onslaught", reportedly linking rising demand to both the heatwave and the ongoing World Cup. Average daily A&E attendances exceeded 80,000 for the first time in June, setting a new record. National Medical Director Prof Frankie Swords reportedly said summer pressures are now matching those traditionally seen during winter.

Ambulance services have also reported increased emergency calls. South Central Ambulance Service said the June heatwave led to a 118 per cent increase in occasions where 999 call handlers advised members of the public to collect nearby defibrillators for suspected cardiac arrest cases, according to a news report.

Schools are also struggling. More than 1,000 schools across the UK were fully or partially closed during June's heatwave, with some taking similar measures again this week as classrooms became difficult to use in poorly insulated buildings.

Water demand has surged as temperatures climbed. Hosepipe restrictions are already in place for South East Water customers in parts of Kent, while Southern Water is introducing similar measures for around 1 million customers across Hampshire and the Isle of Wight.

Retailers are facing another challenge. Supermarkets across the country have reported problems keeping refrigeration units running efficiently in the extreme heat, leaving some stores with empty shelves and notices apologising for temporary shortages.

Rupert Ashby, chief executive of the British Frozen Food Federation, reportedly said older refrigeration systems were never designed to operate in prolonged temperatures of this kind. Replacing ageing equipment across large supermarket chains could cost hundreds of millions of pounds, he reportedly said.

Phil Pluck, chief executive of the Cold Chain Federation, reportedly said around 50 per cent of the UK's cold storage warehouses are more than 20 years old, with older cooling systems placing extra pressure on businesses as energy demand rises. He reportedly added that food retail infrastructure may need to change as hotter summers become more common.

Europe counts the cost

The heat is also leaving a growing human and economic toll across Europe.

Belgium's public science institute reported 1,747 excess deaths linked to June's extreme temperatures, while Germany's Robert Koch Institute said the country recorded 5,120 heat-related deaths during the summer. Early academic estimates suggest the wider European death toll may have exceeded 20,000.

In France, where a nuclear reactor reportedly shut down because of the heat, the country's High Council on Climate urged the government to accelerate climate adaptation measures. The independent body called for more shaded green spaces, better insulated homes and wider use of cooling systems in hospitals, schools and care homes. It also warned that existing climate policies are not enough to prepare the country for rising temperatures.

Climate scientists argue that the trend is unlikely to ease. Friederike Otto, Professor of Climate Science at Imperial College London, reportedly said every heatwave is becoming more intense because of climate change driven by fossil fuel emissions. She also warned against describing the current conditions as the "new normal", saying the climate continues to warm and the baseline keeps shifting, as quoted in a news report.