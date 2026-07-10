Mbappe, Dembele fire France past Morocco into World Cup semis

FRANCE defeated Morocco 2-0 on Thursday to reach the World Cup semi-finals for the third tournament in a row.

Kylian Mbappe scored his eighth goal of the tournament in the 60th minute before Ousmane Dembele added a second six minutes later as France secured victory at the Gillette Stadium outside Boston.

The 2018 champions will now face either Spain or Belgium in the semi-finals at the Dallas Cowboys' AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas next Tuesday.

"I think that is three consecutive semi-finals, so that's already a good thing. It seems logical and natural, but you still have to achieve it," France coach Didier Deschamps said.

"Obviously, I have great players, otherwise we wouldn't get there, but it's good."

Morocco had been expected to test France after winning the African title.

But France remained in control throughout, with Morocco failing to register a shot on target until the 83rd minute, when Azzedine Ounahi's long-range effort was pushed away by goalkeeper Mike Maignan.

France had the chance to go ahead in the 28th minute after Mbappe won a penalty when he was brought down by Noussair Mazraoui. However, Yassine Bounou saved the spot-kick after a lengthy VAR check delayed the penalty.

Morocco held on until half-time, but France broke the deadlock on the hour mark when Mbappe curled a right-foot shot past Bounou from the edge of the area.

Dembele doubled the lead in the 66th minute, driving forward from midfield before placing a low shot into the bottom corner.

Mbappe, who went off after picking up a minor ankle knock, said France were not looking too far ahead despite reaching the last four.

"We are in the semi-finals and we are very pleased. There is still a long way to go and we are aware that what awaits is going to be even harder, but we are ready," Mbappe said.

Spain, who have not conceded a goal in the tournament, knocked Cristiano Ronaldo's Portugal out in the last 16 and will next face Belgium, who beat the United States 4-1 to reach the quarter-finals.

Belgium coach Rudi Garcia said his side should not be written off before Friday's match.

"Everyone is already talking about us going home. But we think that we can do it," Garcia said.

"We think we can pull it off, and we're going to do everything we can to get to the semis."

In the other half of the draw, holders Argentina will face Switzerland in Kansas City on Saturday after reaching the quarter-finals.

Argentina, who are trying to become the first team since Brazil in 1962 to retain the World Cup, came from 2-0 down to beat Egypt 3-2 in the previous round.

The match led to criticism from Egypt coach Hossam Hassan, who said referees were favouring Argentina because of "external" pressure.

FIFA referees chief Pierluigi Collina rejected those claims on Thursday.

"Nobody can question the integrity of the FIFA World Cup match officials," Collina said.

"Nobody can claim that FIFA Refereeing can be influenced by anyone."

The winners of the Argentina-Switzerland match will meet either Norway or England, who play in Miami on Saturday.

England's defence will have to deal with Norway striker Erling Haaland, who has played a key role in his team's run to the quarter-finals.

Haaland said the pressure would be on England.

"I think there's some clear favourites out there, England's one of them," Haaland told reporters.

"I think all of you should put every single pressure on the English lads."