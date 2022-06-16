Website Logo
  • Thursday, June 16, 2022
Trending Now:  

Entertainment

When Elizabeth Olsen suffered a wardrobe malfunction while posing for paps in in Paris

Olsen appeared to laugh off the awkward moment gracefully.

Elizabeth Olsen (Photo by Noam Galai/Getty Images for Disney)

By: Mohnish Singh

Elizabeth Olsen needs no introduction. She is one of the most beautiful actresses in the world who has impressed audiences with her sterling performances in multiple blockbuster films.

She plays Wanda, one of the most powerful superheroes in MCU. Today, we take you back to the time when Olsen suffered a wardrobe malfunction in Paris while posing for photographers.

It was 2015 when the wardrobe malfunction happened and went viral on the internet.

As she posed for photos outside the Miu Miu Club’s launch of the first Miu Miu fragrance and croisiere 2016 collection at Palais d’Iena, a gust of wind blew the then 26-year-old actress’ navy mini dress up, revealing a hint of what appears to be light nude underwear.

Olsen appeared to laugh off the awkward moment gracefully.

The actress wore a navy mini dress that opens in the front to reveal a white, ruffled, collared shirt. She paired the chic outfit with silver platform peep-toe sandals.

At the event, she was joined by the likes of Mad Men alum Kiernan Shipka, Maggie Gyllenhaal, and her husband, actor Peter Sarsgaard.

Keep visiting this space over and again for more updates and reveals from the world of entertainment.

Eastern Eye

Related Stories

Entertainment
Zendaya responds to pregnancy rumours with Tom Holland: ‘This is why I stay off Twitter’
News
Kevin Spacey denies sexual assault charges in UK court
Entertainment
Karan Johar is a ‘proud parent’ as trailer of Ayan Mukerji’s Brahmastra gets thunderous response…
Entertainment
Barbie: Ryan Gosling’s first look as ‘Ken’ unveiled
Entertainment
‘Couldn’t be more proud:’ Mindy Kaling on winning her first Tony Award for A Strange…
Entertainment
Saira Banu says Dilip Kumar should get Bharat Ratna
News
Robert Downey Jr. facetimed Johnny Depp to congratulate him on winning defamation suit…
Entertainment
Malaika Arora turns author, announces her first book on nutrition
News
Lagaan to soon be adapted as Broadway show in UK?
News
Jennifer Aniston called a ‘nepotism baby’ for saying stars like Paris Hilton &…
News
Jr NTR, Ram Charan’s RRR gets shoutout from Captain America writer
Entertainment
I was so lost and I was addicted to cocaine: Bradley Cooper
Eastern Eye

Videos

Mrunal Thakur on Dhamaka, experience of working with Kartik Aaryan,…
Nushrratt Bharuccha on Chhorii, pressure of comparison with Lapachhapi, upcoming…
Abhimanyu Dassani on Meenakshi Sundareshwar, how his mom Bhagyashree reacted…
Current Issue
SUBSCRIBE NOW DIGITAL ARCHIVE

HH Swami Chidanand Saraswatiji launches free oxygen drive

DONATE NOW

CORONA VIRUS DOWNING STREET BRIEFING
Barnie Choudhury - Easterneye

Conversation with Sadiq Khan,Mayor of London

Most Popular
Open University training course says white ‘superiority’ is ‘embedded’ in…
Zendaya responds to pregnancy rumours with Tom Holland: ‘This is…
PM Modi to meet mother as she turns 100 on…
4.3 million Brits have ‘hacked’ their neighbour’s WiFi, mostly by…
Kevin Spacey denies sexual assault charges in UK court
When Elizabeth Olsen suffered a wardrobe malfunction while posing for…